Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Insights and Trends to 2025: GE Healthcare, IMRIS, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare

The global Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Brainlab

GE Healthcare

IMRIS

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Allengers

BK Ultrasound

BMI Biomedical International

Esaote

GMM

MS WESTFALIA

Perimeter Medical Imaging

Perlong Medical

Ziehm Imaging

Deerfield Imaging

Market size by Product

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Oncology

Cardiovascular Surgery

Market size by End User

Hospital

Clinic

Others

