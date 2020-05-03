Intraoperative Imaging Market Analysis Report With GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Samsung NeuroLogica, Philips, Toshiba, Brainlab, Siemens Healthineers, Mindray, IMRIS, Ziehm Imaging, Deerfield Imaging, SHIMADZU CORPORATION

Global intraoperative imaging market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.78 billion to an estimated value of USD 2.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising chronic diseases is the major factor for the growth of this market. The market for intraoperative imaging is driven by infrastructural changes in medicinal services offices, development in the geriatric populace, expanding commonness of orthopedic issue, and developing dispensable earnings in the rising economies.

Intraoperative imaging is used by the surgeons so that they can image the patient via scanner while patient is undergoing any surgery. This imaging system will help in performing the successful surgeries. Intraoperative image direction uses real – time imagery to detect the surgical target and thus help rigorously control and monitor surgical procedures.

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population is driving the market

Increasing demand for the superior imaging in orthopedic and neurological procedures is driving the market.

Market Restraints

High price of intraoperative imaging market is restraining the market.

Increasing excise taxes on medical devices will restrain the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2015, Lumicell announced that they have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch the pilot study for intraoperative imaging of breast cancer during surgery. This is funded by National Cancer Institute (NCI) and they got additional funding from R21 Early Phase Trials program. The main aim is to reduce the positive margins and repeat surgeries rates.

In January 2017, Royal Philips announced the launch of augmented-reality surgical navigation technology. It is specially designed to help the surgeons to perform image-guided open and minimally-invasive spine surgery. This new technology will increase the use of image- guided surgery in spine, cranial and trauma procedures. This will also make high- resolution 3D image of the spine and fully automatically augmented-reality navigation will automatically place the screws.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the intraoperative imaging market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens, Medtronic, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, IMRIS, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd. / Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd., Brainlab, NeuroLogica Corp., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Canon Inc., Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.

Segmentation: Global Intraoperative Imaging Market

By Product Mobile C-Arms Intraoperative Computed Tomography Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging Intraoperative Ultrasound

Application Neurosurgery Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery Spine Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery Other Applications

End- User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics Academic institutes Research centers

By Component System Intraoperative computed tomography (CT)’ Intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Intraoperative ultrasound Software Services

By Geography North America



Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Global intraoperative imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intraoperative imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

