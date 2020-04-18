Intranasal Corticosteroids Market Business Overview, Strategies and Forecast – 2028 | GlaxoSmithKline plc. Merck Sharp Dohme

Intranasal Corticosteroids: Market Insights

Intranasal corticosteroids are the only potent and effective drugs which are used to treat various nasal complications such as nasal-polyps, nasal-rhinitis and chronic sinusitis. However, the market of intranasal corticosteroids constitute stepwise treatment procedures, which are generally applied during allergic rhinitis and it may include antihistamines for mild symptoms. Administration of intranasal corticosteroids are reserved for serious conditions in-particular when nasal obstruction is a factor. Appropriate intranasal corticosteroids drug therapy depends on diagnosis and individual consideration. The market of intranasal corticosteroids primarily driven by patient education on available treatment options, avoiding use of allergen treatment and preference to pharmacological therapies.

Intranasal Corticosteroids: Market Dynamics

The global intranasal corticosteroids market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period 2018-2028. Increasing prevalence of intra-nasal related complexities including nasal-polyps, nasal-rhinitis and chronic sinusitis, that demand for the timely treatment, are expected to be drivers for intranasal corticosteroids market. Furthermore, increasing application of intranasal corticosteroids for treatment of different types of nasal problems and elevated autoimmune diseases will propel the growth of the market. Rising awareness about use of intranasal corticosteroids for management of intranasal problems by the ENT specialties in low and middle income countries will also drive intranasal corticosteroids market growth. The cost effectiveness of the intranasal corticosteroids in comparison to other available treatment options will also fuel the market’s revenue generation.

Intranasal Corticosteroids Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Drug Types

Prescribed Drugs

Beclomethasone

Budesonide

Ciclesonide

Flunisolide

Fluticasone Furoate

Fluticasone Propionate

Mometasone

Triamcinolone

OTC Drugs

Budesonide

Fluticasone Furoate

Fluticasone Propionate

Triamcinolone

Segmentation by Indication

Perennial Allergic Rhinitis (PAR)

Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis (SAR)

Nonallergic Rhinitis

Segmentation by End User Type:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Intranasal Corticosteroids Market: Overview

The market of intranasal corticosteroids is highly fragmented. In some regions, continuous administration of intranasal corticosteroids is highly preferred for being more efficacious. Where as in other geographies, ENT specialists prefer as-needed intranasal corticosteroids dosing only during peak and onset of nasal complexities. Due to both preferential route of administration and low systemic bioavailability, intranasal corticosteroids, in general, are not associated with any clinically extreme adverse effects. Furthermore, drug interactions remain limited when administered at recommended doses. However, the most common as well as mild adverse events are mild epistaxis and nasal irritation. In market competitiveness, rivalry intensity amongst intranasal corticosteroids manufacturers will remain at high level. However, based on product innovation and technology, the degree of competition is expected to be moderate in intranasal corticosteroids market

Intranasal Corticosteroids Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America will hold the largest share in intranasal corticosteroids market in terms of revenue. Presence of leading manufacturers of intranasal corticosteroids formulations makes it easier for ENT specialists in the region to prescribe desired therapeutic product for various nasal complications such as nasal-polyps, nasal-rhinitis and chronic sinusitis. Increasing patient healthcare education and regular monitoring of body’s respiratory organ function for any nasal obstruction are anticipated to account for the growth of the intranasal corticosteroids market in economies of Europe, Asia Pacific and South America. Globally, intranasal corticosteroids market of India and China will grow significantly during the forecast period due to high incidence of nasal obstruction cases in the region. However, lack of awareness on treatment efficacy of intranasal corticosteroids drugs in some regions of Africa and Middle East will restraint for the global intranasal corticosteroids market growth marginally.

Intranasal Corticosteroids Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global Intranasal Corticosteroids market include GlaxoSmithKline plc. Merck Sharp Dohme, Sanofi, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Teva Branded Pharm, McNeil Consumer Healthcare, AstraZeneca, Ivax Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and many more. In addition, presence of small and local manufacturers across the countries will account for competiveness in intranasal corticosteroids market.