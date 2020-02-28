Intimate Apparel Market 2019 Top Manufactures Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Intimate Apparel, also known as undergarment, refers to a kind of clothing that people wear close to skin or under other clothes. Intimate Apparel products can be divided into four major product segments, namely, bras, underpants, sleepwear and loungewear, Shapewear and thermal clothes. The following table sets forth these four segments of Intimate Apparel.

Scope of the Report:

According to the report, raw material costs for intimate apparel will see much less fluctuations in the future as a result of a stable supply and demand of these raw materials.

According to the report, the mass market is the largest market sub-segment in the intimate apparel industry in the world, which covers a large consumer base, and has a higher growth potential compared to the low or high-end markets in the intimate apparel industry.

The worldwide market for Intimate Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 83800 million US$ in 2024, from 70400 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Intimate Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L Brands

Hanes Brands

Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

American Eagle (Aerie)

Wacoal

Marks & Spencer

Gunze

Jockey International

Triumph International

PVH

Cosmo Lady

Fast Retailing

Embrygroup

Aimer

Debenhams

Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

Lise Charmel

Your Sun

Tinsino

Bare Necessities

Wolf Lingerie

Hanky Panky

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bras

Underpants

Sleepwear and Homewear

Shapewear

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Women’s Wear

Men’s Wear

Kid’s Wear

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Intimate Apparel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Intimate Apparel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Intimate Apparel in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Intimate Apparel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Intimate Apparel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Intimate Apparel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Intimate Apparel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

