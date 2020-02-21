Interventional Urology Market Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report and Forecast 2026

Interventional urology is a branch of medicine that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of various urological and gynecological disorders with the use of minimally invasive surgical products. Interventional urology has significantly changed the way of management of various urological disorders through benefits such as its minimally invasive nature, shorter hospital stay, and reduced co-morbidity associated with surgical procedures. Common disorders treated with interventional urology include kidney stone removal, benign prostate hyperplasia, pelvic organ prolapse, urinary incontinence, and erectile dysfunction.

The global interventional urology market is primarily driven by the high prevalence and rise in incidence rate of urological disorders across the globe. According to an article published in the Lancet Journal, more than 210 million men were affected with benign prostate hyperplasia in 2010. An article published in the Hindawi states that more than 12% of the global population was affected with kidney stone disease in 2017. Significant growth in aging population across the globe and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures across the world are likely to be the key drivers of the global interventional urology market during the forecast period. On the other side, increasing pressure from third party insurance payers and governments to minimize operation costs is anticipated to retrain the growth of the market in the near future.

The global interventional urology market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into urology stents, guidewires, interventional catheters, stone retrieval baskets, slings, and implantable prosthesis. The interventional catheters segment is projected to hold the dominant share of the interventional urology market by the end of 2026.

In terms of application, the market can be categorized into benign prostate hyperplasia, kidney stone disorders, prostate and bladder cancer, erectile dysfunction, pelvic organ prolapse, urinary incontinence, and others. Based on end-user, the interventional urology market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and urology specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the leading share of the market by the end of 2026 owing to large number of urology procedures performed in hospitals across the world.

In terms of region, the global interventional urology market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to account for dominant share of the global market, owing to high prevalence and rise in incidence rate of benign prostate hyperplasia, kidney stone disorders, and prostate and bladder cancer in these regions.

Rapidly growing aging population, early adoption of technologically advanced products, well-established health care facilities, and high per capita health care expenditure in North America and Europe are likely to contribute significantly toward the growth of the interventional urology market in these regions during the forecast period. The interventional urology market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to large pool of patients affected with different urological disorders in highly populous countries, such as, India and China, large base of geriatric population in Japan, and rapidly changing health care sector in the emerging countries in the region.

New product development and commercialization with novel technologies to facilitate minimally invasive surgeries have been observed among the leading players operating in the interventional urology market. Moreover, companies are focusing on contract agreements with hospitals and urology centers to strengthen their hold in respective regions. The Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Cook Group Incorporated, Medtronic Plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, and B. Braun Melsungen AG are some of the prominent companies operating in the global interventional urology market. Other major market players include Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and ConMed Corporation.

