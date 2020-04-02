Interventional Radiology Market Americas Outlook (2017-2023) Global Leaders Overview: Stryker Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions, Cardinal Health, Carestream Health, Cook Medical Inc

Market Highlights

Interventional radiology involves use of radiology system for diagnosis and treatment of large number of diseases bringing a new era in radiology imaging to an increase in the demand of technological advancement in imaging technologies. Its integration with healthcare IT has made patient management and point of care testing an easier job of healthcare provider. Interventional radiology also facilitates efficient diagnosis, early intervention and effective resource management. These advantages flourish the growth of interventional radiology market in America. Factors driving the growth of this market are increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, lifestyle changes & growing incidence of lifestyle disorders acting as risk factors for heart diseases, demand for minimally invasive surgery and high prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Extensive use of MRI, CT & ultrasound as well as awareness regarding preventive care also contribute to the growth of this market. Fierce competition among major market players is creating barriers for new entrants. High cost of imaging system act as a restrain for the growth of this market. Americas Interventional radiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Americas Interventional Radiology Market Players:

Key players in Interventional radiology market are:

General Electric Company

Siemens Medical Solutions

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Carestream Health

Hologic

Cardinal Health

Braun Melsungen AG

R Bard

Stryker Corporation

Cook Medical Inc

General Electric Company is an American multinational conglomerate corporation incorporated in New York. It provide wide range of interventional radiology products namely, Discovery IGS 750, Discovery IGS 540, Discovery IGS 530 and many more. ViewPoint 6 is a smart, flexible solution for radiology department which helps to communicate across departments and connect with existing HIS, RIS, PACS or EMR systems.

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. is one of the major market players in interventional radiology. Its products include medical imaging, point of care testing, laboratory diagnostics, healthcare IT, therapy system and many other products. Somatom Confidence, an CT system, Acuson NX3 an ultrasound system and MAGNETOM, an MRI system are highly specialized imaging system provided by the company. In November 2016, the company acquired acquire Conworx Technology GmbH to deliver open connectivity for point-of-care instruments.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation is a medical equipment company in Japan. In 1914, it begin research on X-ray tube. It was a market leader in diagnostic imaging equipment and introduced MRI and helical CT for the first time.

Segmentation:

Americas Interventional radiology market has been segmented on the basis of types, procedure, application and end users.

On the basis of types, the market is further segmented into MRI, Ultrasound Imaging, CT scan and Angiography.

On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Diagnostic procedures include angiography, cholangiography and biopsy. Therapeutic procedures include vascular, catheter placement, ablative, genitourinary and pain management.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cardiology, oncology, urology, nephrology, others.

on the basis of by end user, it is segmented into hospitals, catheterization labs, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Regional Analysis

Americas interventional radiology market consists of North America and South America. North America accounts for the largest market share, and its growth is attributed to the presence of global market leaders, extensive use of interventional radiology, increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other diseases. Furthermore, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures drive the growth of this market. Additionally, new products launch and technological advancements favor the growth of this market in America. However, fierce competition among major players may hamper entry of new participants in the market.

