Interventional Oncology Market Growing at 6.8% of Largest CAGR and Expected to Reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2024

The growing demand for interventional oncology market growth minimally invasive therapeutics is the major driving factor. These procedures could also be used to treat patients with other related comorbidities and in inoperable patients. The ability of minimally invasive techniques to treat cancerous cells better than alternative cancer treatments such as radiation therapy, surgeries, and systematic chemotherapy has helped the technique gain popularity.

Interventional oncology refers to the use of minimally invasive procedures performed for the diagnosis, treatment, or palliative care of cancer. The global interventional oncology market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2024 from USD 2.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2024.

“The liver cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the interventional oncology market during the forecast period”.

The global market for interventional oncology can be segmented into ablation and embolization. Of the two, the interventional oncology embolization segment holds a leading share in the market and would continue doing so in the near future. This is because of the rising need for minimally invasive procedures in the treatment of cancer, uptake of embolization procedures by hospitals and ASCs, and direct selling of embolization products.

The interventional oncology market is segmented into thermal tumor ablation, non-thermal tumor ablation, transcatheter arterial chemoembolization TACE, transcatheter arterial radioembolization TARE or selective internal radiation therapy SIRT, and transcatheter arterial embolization TAE or bland embolization procedures.

The growth of interventional oncology market is primarily driven by the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, expansion of the target patient population, increasing public-private funding and government support for cancer research, technological advancements in the field of interventional oncology, and increasing government investments and funding for interventional oncology and related cancer research.

The major players in the market include Medtronic Ireland, Boston Scientific US, BTG plc UK, Merit Medical Systems US, and TerumoJapan. The other prominent players operating in the overall interventional oncology market includeAngioDynamics US, Ethicon a part of J&J US, Teleflex US, Cook Medical US, HealthTronics US, MedWaves Medical US, Sanarus US, IMBiotechnologiesCanada, Trod Medical US, IceCure MedicalIsrael, Mermaid Medicals Denmark, and Interface Biomaterials BV Netherlands, among others.

The interventional oncology market is segmented into liver cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, bone cancer, and other cancers. The other cancers segment includes pediatric cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer. The liver cancer segment accounted for the largest share in the interventional oncology market in 2018.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 -25%, Tier 2 -30%, and Tier 3 -45%

By Designation: C-level -26%, Director-level- 30%, and Others- 44%

By Region: North America – 34%, Europe – 26%, APAC – 23%, and RoW -17%

The interventional oncology market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the second-largest share in 2018. The rising incidence of cancer, coupled with the growing geriatric population in Europe, is a key factor propelling the demand for interventional oncology products in this region.

