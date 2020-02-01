Interventional Neurology Devices Market Insight, Industry Analysis With Covidien, Johnson & Johnson, W. L. Gore & Associates, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation & More

Interventional neurology devices specializes in non-surgical activities that utililizes non invasive and picture guided procedures for the treatment of most dangerous diseases of neck, cerebrum, and spine commonly known as neurosurgery. Neurology is that medical branch which deals with the whole brain and nervous(sensory system). It usually deals with the treatment of central nervous and peripheral system along with various diseases.

Global interventional neurology device market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The interventional neurology device Industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Some of the major players operating in the global interventional neurology device market are

Bayer

Covidien

Abbott

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Stryker

TERUMO CORPORATION

Penumbra, Inc.,

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

, Ltd.

UreSil, LLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

COOK

Sequent Medical

other companies

The global interventional neurology device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. It usually deals with the treatment of central nervous and peripheral system along with various diseases.

Segmentation: Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market

On the basis of product types, global interventional neurology device market is segmented into

Aneurysm Coiling And Embolization Devices

Angioplasty Devices

Micro Support Devices

Neurothrombectomy Devices

Aneurysm coiling and embolization devices are further sub segmented into

Embolic Coils

Flow Diversion Devices

Liquid Embolic Devices

Angioplasty devices are divided into

Carotid Artery Stents

Embolic Protection Systems

Micro support devices are further sub segmented into

Microguidewires

Microcatheters

Neurothrombectomy devices are classified into

CLOT retrieval devices

Suction and aspiration devices

Snares

On the basis of procedures, global interventional neurology device market is segmented into

Embolization

Angioplasty

Neurothrombectomy

On the basis of end users, global interventional neurology device market is segmented into

Hospitals

Neurology clinics

Ambulatory care centers and others

On the basis of geography, global interventional neurology device market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Technological advancement

Growth due to obesity and aged population

Use of non invasive techniques

Rising frequencyfor hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke

Lack of talented neurologists

Stringent administrative approaches

