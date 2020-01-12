Interstitial Lung Disease Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Interstitial lung disease is a type of inflammatory disease that affects and thickens the interstitium of the lungs.

The interstitium is a lace like network of the tissue that provide support to the air sacs and the capillaries in the interstitium which allows the gas exchange between the blood and alveolar tissues.

Some of the types of the condition include interstitial pneumonia, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and non-specific interstitial pneumonitis. Major symptoms associated with the disease include dry cough and shortness of breath.

Regend Therapeutics is in the process of developing lung stem cells as a cell therapy for the treatment of interstitial lung disease. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH is in the process of developing nintedanib as a fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist for the treatment of this medical condition.

