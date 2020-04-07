Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Group

This Interposer and Fan-Out WLP market research report has been generated by considering a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the success of Semiconductors and Electronics industry. A data triangulation method is applied for this purpose which entails data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. This Interposer and Fan-Out WLP report works on all the aspects of market that are required to create the finest and top-notch market research report. The research and studies associated with competitor analysis keeps competitive landscape clearly into the focus with which Semiconductors and Electronics industry can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market.

Market Analysis:

The Global Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market accounted for USD 10.09 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 30.76% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Group

Amkor Technology

Others

Global Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market by Geography; Packaging Technology (Fan-out WLP, Interposers Packaging, TSV Packaging); Application (Imaging & Optoelectronics, LED, Logic, Memory, MEMS/ Sensors, Photonics, Power, Analog & Mixed Signal, Radio Frequency); Vertical (Automotive Industrial Sector, Medical Devices, Military & Aerospace, Smart Technologies, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics) and Forecast to 2024

Report Definition:

WLP stands for wafer level packaging. It involves packaging the chip on the wafer, rather than slicing the wafer first into individual chips and then packaging them. Such packaging techniques, deliver greater bandwidth, speed, and reliability. Before WLP, wire-bonding connected chips to a substrate using wires attached to the edges of the chip. Only so many wires could fit around the chip, limiting its data transfer capacity. The wires were also relatively long, which created a timing lag and wasted power.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High interconnect density and space efficiencies

Demand for use in various smart technologies due to compact structure of TSVs

Provides cost-effective solution.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of packaging technology:

Fan-Out WLP

Interposers Packaging

TSV Packaging

On the basis of vertical:

Automotive Industrial Sector

Medical Devices

Military & Aerospace

Smart Technologies

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

On the basis of application:

Imaging & Optoelectronics

Led

Logic

Memory

Mems/ Sensors

Photonics

Power

Analog & Mixed Signal

Radio Frequency

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

