Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market Research and Technology Advancements 2019 to 2025 – Intel, SAP, NXP Semiconductors, Apple and Google

Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Internet of Vehicles (IoV) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Internet of Vehicles (IoV) helps a vehicle to connect to the nearby vehicle or other traffic infrastructure using a wireless network. Through this technology the vehicles send floating data to the base area located at long distances. It helps the user to locate the vehicle as well as the ones around. In addition to it, the vehicles detect the speed and distance of the nearby vehicle and manage self-speed accordingly.

Factors such as rising internet penetration, growth associated with connected devices, increase in presence of automation solutions in automotive industry, introduction of Logistics4.0, drive the internet of vehicle market growth. However, inefficiency in determining the exact vehicle position and loss of floating data due to obstacles are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ford Motor

Texas Instruments

Audi

Intel

SAP

NXP Semiconductors

Apple

Google

IBM

Cisco Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

NFC

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Vehicle-To-Vehicle

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

