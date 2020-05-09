Internet of Things Professional Services Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 189.2 Billion by 2023” in New Research

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The IoT Professional Services Market is projected to grow from US$ 79.0 Billion in 2018 to US$ 189.2 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2018 to 2023. This report spread across 131 pages, profiling 16 companies and supported with 60 tables and 38 figures are now available in this market research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market include are

Accenture (Ireland)

Atos SE (France)

IBM Corporation (US)

Capgemini (France)

Cognizant (US)

Happiest Minds (India)

Infosys Limited (India)

NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

Wipro Limited (India)

Genpact (US)

AT&T (US)

Vodafone (UK)

LUXOFT (Switzerland)

Prodapt Solutions PVT. LTD. (US)

The System Designing and integration service segment of the IoT professional services market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. System designing and integration services offer a wide range of designs for IoT ecosystems and enable the integration of IoT solutions with organizations to support their operational systems and business activities.

The Smart Transport and logistics segment is projected to lead the IoT professional services market during the forecast period. Smart transport and logistics involve the integration of advanced technologies with existing transportation and logistics infrastructure to deliver real-time online information about traffic flow, asset tracking, and passengers/commuters.The growth of the smart transport and logistics segment can be attributed to the increased demand for IoT professional services to carry out the traffic management, supply chain and logistics management, inventory management, passenger information system management, fleet management, freight management, cargo & container tracking, ticketing management, and parking management.

The Asia Pacific IoT professional services market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increased adoption of advanced technologies, steady economic growth, and smart city projects undertaken in the region. The IoT professional services market in Asia Pacific is fragmented, and the providers of IoT professional services are making efforts to expand their base of services to most of the countries of the region due to improving infrastructure.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

By Designation: C-level Executives– 38%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 32%

By Region: North America – 40%,Europe– 15%, Asia Pacific– 35%,the Middle East and Africa – 5%,and Latin America – 5%

Report Highlights:

To profile key market players, provide a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, regional presence, product offerings, business strategies, and key financials, and illustrate the competitive landscape of the market

To forecast the size of the market with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)

To determine and forecast the size of the IoT professional services market based on service type, application, and region from 2018 to 2023, and analyze various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the market growth

To provide detailed information about the major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions, new product/service launches/product enhancements, business expansions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and Research and Development (R&D) activities in the market

Competitive Landscape of Internet of Things Professional Services Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Situation and Trends

2.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

2.2 Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations

2.3 Acquisitions

2.4 Expansions

3 Key Players in IoT Professional Services Market

