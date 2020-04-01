Internet of Things Market Study Top Technologies by Network Security, Cyber Security and Enterprise IT Security to 2023

“Scope of IoT market report extends to sizing and analysis of global market trends, market data for IoT technologies at global level in 2018, which is considered as the base year, 2019 as the estimate year and forecast for 2023”

The Internet of Things is in its growing stage. IoT helps organizations in increasing operational efficiency and optimizing business outcomes. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2017 and 2022. This can be attributed to the fact that there has been a development of wireless networking technologies, increase in cloud platform adoption, advent of advanced data analytics and data processing, reduction in cost of connected device .

The report focuses on assessment of IoT technologies and an analysis of companies/platforms and the related service providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges are also discussed in the report. The study forecasts the market value of the IoT market for key technologies.

The report is a compilation of the existing IoT market. Topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for IoT by components, platforms and end-users. Geography-wise, the global internet of things market is spread across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, a strong technological infrastructure as well as large-scale adoption of new technologies in North America has made this region hold a leading stance in the global internet of things market.

The IoT industry is also seeing activities from many global mobile network operators for connectivity management platforms as well as IT solution developers for application enablement platforms. The market has benefitted from the combined effects of a strong lineup of new IoT platforms, a marketing push to educate IT decision makers on the scope of their platforms and a sustained demand for platforms in the enterprise and consumer applications segment.

IoT is in its growth stage and there are significant revenues to be attained even in the components segment of the market. The subject matter of this study is critical in providing additional intelligence for decision-makers all along the value chain within the IoT industry. The entire procedure includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) pertaining to the market.

Recent Developments –

An overview of Internet of Things (IoT), its evolution and advancements in IoT Technologies

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Detailed study of network connectivity management IoT platforms and description of common features and functionalities of IoT connectivity platforms

Comparative study of IoT security, cybersecurity and enterprise IT security

Information on application enabled platforms (AEP) and coverage of future AEP technology trends

Description of smart home devices, their technology and architecture and comparison of smart devices vs. smart hubs

The IoT industry is highly fragmented with a large number of small startups entering the market. An interesting trend shaping the industry is the growing interest of many of the larger IT solutions/service providers who view IoT platforms as high margin solutions that will generate a steady revenue stream through cloud-based, subscription revenue models.

