Internet of Things (IoT) Markets: A Global Outlook

The IoT industry is highly fragmented with a large number of small startups entering the market.
An interesting trend shaping the industry is the growing interest of many of the larger IT solutions/service providers who view IoT platforms as high margin solutions that will generate a steady revenue stream through cloud-based, subscription revenue models. This has spurred number of high value acquisitions in the past three years, for instance Jasper’s acquisition b Cisco in 2016.
The IoT industry is also seeing activities from many global mobile network operators for connectivity management platforms as well as IT solution developers for application enablement platforms. The market has benefitted from the combined effects of a strong lineup of new IoT platforms, a marketing push to educate IT decision makers on the scope of their platforms and a sustained demand for platforms in the enterprise and consumer applications segment.
Reasons for Doing the Study
IoT is in its growth stage and there are significant revenues to be attained even in the components segment of the market. The subject matter of this study is critical in providing additional intelligence for decision-makers all along the value chain within the IoT industry. The emergence of artificial intelligence and smart home devices and innovations in the sensor technologies are primarily supporting the growth of the market. In view of these trends, BCC Research has decided that this is an appropriate time to provide a general outlook of current scenario in order to provide readers with an up-to-date understanding of the value and structure of the global IoT industry.
Report Scope:
The report is a compilation of the existing BCC reports in IoT markets. Topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for IoT by components, platforms and end-users.
The scope of this report extends to sizing of the IoT market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for IoT technologies at global level in 2017, which is considered as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year and forecast for 2023 with projection of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2023. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by BCC Research on IoT.
The report focuses on assessment of IoT technologies and an analysis of companies/platforms and the related service providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges are also discussed in the report. The study forecasts the market value of the IoT market for key technologies.
Report Includes:
– 28 tables
– An overview of Internet of Things (IoT), its evolution and advancements in IoT Technologies
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Detailed study of network connectivity management IoT platforms and description of common features and functionalities of IoT connectivity platforms
– Comparative study of IoT security, cybersecurity and enterprise IT security
– Information on application enabled platforms (AEP) and coverage of future AEP technology trends
– Description of smart home devices, their technology and architecture and comparison of smart devices vs. smart hubs
– Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Marvel Semiconductor Inc., Haystack, Oracle Corp., Stmicroelectronics, Sigma Designs Inc., Withings USA, Double Robotics
Companies Mentioned:
3D ROBOTICS
ACCEL AB
ACLARA TECHNOLOGIES LLC
ADIDAS
ALEPH AMERICA
ALIVECOR
ALPS ELECTRIC CO. LTD.
AMAZON ROBOTICS LLC.
AMAZON.COM
AMPLIA SOLUCIONES S.L.
ams AG
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
APIGY INC.
APPLE INC.
ARDUINO
ARM HOLDING PLC
ARRAYENT
BANNER ENGINEERING CORP.
BAUMER HOLDINGS AG
BELKIN INTERNATIONAL
BOURNS SENSORS GMBH
BROADCOM CORP.
BUG LABS
C3 INC.
CAMBRIDGE CMOS SENSORS LTD.
CARRIOTS S.L.
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
COGNEX CORP.
CONTROL4 CORP.
COOPER INSTRUMENTS & SYSTEMS
CRESTRON ELECTRONICS INC.
CTS CORP.
CUSTOM SENSORS & TECHNOLOGIES (CST)
DAVRA NETWORKS LIMITED
DELPHI CORP.
DENSO CORP.
DOUBLE ROBOTICS
ECOBEE
ELECTRIC IMP INC.
EMERSON PROCESS MANAGEMENT
ENDRESS+HAUSER INSTRUMENTS INTERNATIONAL AG
ENERGYWORX B.V.
ENLIGHTED INC.
FIGARO ENGINEERING
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB
FITBIT INC.
FLEXPOINT SENSOR SYSTEMS INC.
FLINTEC GMBH
FLIR SYSTEMS INC.
FREESCALE SEMICONDUCTOR INC.
GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL
GENERAL ELECTRIC CORP.
GOOGLE LLC
GPIXEL INC.
GRID4C
H-NODE
HANS TURCK GMBH & CO. KG
HAYSTACK
HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
IBM CORP.
IFM ELECTRONIC GMBH
IHEALTH LAB INC.
Imagination Technologies Inc.
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
INTEL CORP.
INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC.
INVENSENSE INC.
IOBRIDGE INC.
ISMARTALARM INC.
ISORG
JEWELL INSTRUMENTS LLC
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
JOHNSON CONTROLS INC.
JUMO GMBH & CO. KG
KEYENCE CORP.
KISTLER INSTRUMENTE GMBH
KWIKSET
LEDDARTECH INC.
LG Electronics Inc.
LITELLFUSE INC.
MARVEL SEMICONDUCTOR INC.
MEDIATEK INC.
MEDTRONIC INC.
MEMSIC, INC
MICRONAS SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING AG
MICROSOFT CORP.
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORP.
MTS SYSTEMS CORP.
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.
NETWORKED ENERGY SERVICES (NES) CORP.
NIKE INC.
NORTHWEST ANALYTICS INC.
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
OMRON SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES INC.
ONCQUE CORP.
OPTEK TECHNOLOGY INC.
ORACLE CORP.
OSISOFT LLC
PANASONIC CORP.
PARTICLE
PEPPERL+FUCHS
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED
RAYTEK CORP.
RFMICRON INC.
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
SAMSUNG
SAP SE
SAVANT SYSTEMS LLC
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
SCHRADER INTERNATIONAL INC.
SENSE-IOT
SENSEOR SAS
SENSIRION AG
SENSITEC GmbH
SENSONOR TECHNOLOGIES AS
SENSOR SCIENTIFIC INC.
SHANGHAI TM AUTOMATION INSTRUMENTS CO. LTD.
SICK AG
SIEMENS MILLTRONICS PROCESS INSTRUMENT INC.
SIGMA DESIGNS INC.
SILVER SPRING NETWORKS INC.
SONY CORP.
STMICROELECTRONICS
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
SYMBOTICWARE INC.
TDK CORP.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
TEKSCAN INC.
TERADATA CORP.
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
TRILLIANT INCORPORATED
VALEO SA
VARIOHM EUROSENSOR LTD.
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP
WAVIOT
WHIRLPOOL CORP.
WITHINGS USA
XIVELY BY LOGMEIN.
