Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market in World Industry Outlook 2025: Cisco Systems, Comcast, Ericsson, Fujitsu, General Electric, Honeywell, IBM

The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.
Rising adoption of cloud platforms across the sector coupled with government initiatives for smart grid modernization across the US, UK, China and India provides lucrative growth opportunities to the IoT in utility market.
In 2018, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Comcast
Ericsson
Fujitsu
General Electric
Honeywell
IBM
Oracle
Qualcomm
Robert Bosch
SAP
Teradata
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Analytics
Security
Smart Grid Management
Predictive Asset Maintenance
Market segment by Application, split into
Water And Sewage Management
Public Utility Natural Gas Management
Power Grid Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
