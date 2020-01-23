Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market in World Industry Outlook 2025: Cisco Systems, Comcast, Ericsson, Fujitsu, General Electric, Honeywell, IBM

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Get Free Sample PDF for Professional Insights: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2042919

Rising adoption of cloud platforms across the sector coupled with government initiatives for smart grid modernization across the US, UK, China and India provides lucrative growth opportunities to the IoT in utility market.

In 2018, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Comcast

Ericsson

Fujitsu

General Electric

Honeywell

IBM

Oracle

Qualcomm

Robert Bosch

SAP

Teradata

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Analytics

Security

Smart Grid Management

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Water And Sewage Management

Public Utility Natural Gas Management

Power Grid Management

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2042919

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com