Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by Medtronic PLC, GE Healthcare and Philips Healthcare

Internet of Things refers to ubiquitous network of interconnected objects capable of information storage and exchange through the use of embedded sensors, actuators, and other devices. The IoT is a revolutionary technology which facilitates data-driven decision making by monitoring and managing objects in real-time. The proliferation of IoT in healthcare segment in anticipated witnessing surge in demand with use of technologically advanced medical devices. Adoption of IoT services in healthcare leads to introduction of technologically advanced connected medical devices which help in remote patient monitoring and clinical care in general. Furthermore, it provides new possibilities for personalized healthcare with the use of leading healthcare applications such as Health tracker apps, Healthcare wearable, Telemonitoring and smarthomes, Electronic health records, etc.

IoT Healthcare market can be broadly divided into three components – Medical devices, Systems & software, and Services. Software & system segment dominates global IoT Healthcare market. Some of the leading technologies facilitating integration of IoT in healthcare domain that are covered in the report are RFID, mHealth, Telemedicine and Bluetooth Low Energy. Extensive coverage on actual and forecasted market analysis of IoT Healthcare, its components and technologies are provided in the report.

Growth of the market is fueled by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising number of geriatric population globally and higher efficiency provided by use of IoT in healthcare. Other factors such as availability of high speed internet and favorable government regulatory policies are also expected to boost market growth. However, certain limitations of IoT in healthcare segment poses challenge to growth of the industry. Some of these are lack of interoperability, privacy and security concerns and lack of regulatory oversight.

The report also covers section on major trends and industry developments in recent years which influences industry dynamics. Companies operating in the segment, both medical device manufacturers and IT companies are developing innovative products and services such as, Cognitive solution to diabetes management by Medtronic and IBM, Medical data exchange by Cisco and Philips Medical dispensing service, amongst others.

The report highlights key players operating in IoT healthcare market. These include Medtronic PLC, GE Healthcare and Philips Healthcare. These players have been profiled based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segemnt based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. The report includes relevant information which can be fruitful for clients in evaluating opportunities in global IoT healthcare market.

