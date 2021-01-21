Abstract

International Clinical Polymers Marketplace: Product Phase Research

Clinical resins and fibers

Clinical elastomers

Biodegradable plastics

Different

International Clinical Polymers Marketplace: Utility Phase Research

Clinical units and gear

Clinical packaging

Others (Together with tissue engineering and aerobic stents)

International Clinical Polymers Marketplace: Regional Phase Research

China

Europe

USA

Japan

India

The avid gamers discussed in our file

BASF SE

Bayer

DSM

Du Pont

Solvay

Eastman Chemical

Evonik

HEXPOL

Exxon Mobil

Celanese

Formosa Plastics

INEOS

Dow

Victrex

Colorite Compounds

Raumedic

Kraton

Tianjin Plastics

Shanghai New Shanghua