Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market Analysis, Future Growth, Industry Value Chain and Outlook Till 2026

Bones require stabilization for healing. Internal fixation devices are helpful in fixing fractured bones. These devices maintain the bone’s shape and bear load while the bone repairs. Internal fixation is a surgical procedure which involve implantation of mechanical devices such as metal plates, pins, rods, wires, or screws to stabilize and join the ends of fractured (broken) bones. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), trauma is an injury or wound to a living body caused by the application of external force or violence. Any sort of physical injury such as fracture, sprain, dislocation, and strain is classified as trauma. Trauma fixation devices are of two primary types: external trauma fixation devices and internal trauma fixation devices. Internal trauma fixation devices help primary bone healing i.e., callus formation.

Rise in geriatric population has increased the need of internal trauma fixation devices, as aging people are more prone to fractures and dislocation due to higher risk of osteoporosis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global geriatric population was around 524 million in 2010 and is expected to increase to 2,000 million by 2050. Availability of substitutes is another factor contributing to the growth of the global internal trauma fixation devices market. Rise in sports injuries and increase in the number of road accidents also propel the global internal trauma fixation devices market. Growth of internal trauma fixation devices can be hampered by allergic reaction and infection caused by these devices. Usage of polymeric material is a recent trend in the global internal trauma fixation devices market. Carbon fiber (CF) reinforced PEEK polymer is used for fabrication of bone fixation components such as bone plates and screws. Carbon fiber (CF) reinforced PEEK polymer are easy to remove when compared to metal plate due to less callus growth onto the implanted device. Therefore, CF reinforced PEEK polymer results in reduced surgical time as well as cost.

Obtain Report Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59025

The global internal trauma fixation devices market can be segmented based on product, material, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global internal trauma fixation devices market can be bifurcated into closure device and bone cement. The closure devices segment can be classified into intramedullary nails, cannulated screws, hip screws, wires, cables, conventional hip screws, pins, and plates. The closure devices segment dominated the global internal fixation devices market in 2017, as these devices are easy to fix and less prone to infection. Based on material, the global internal trauma fixation devices market can be categorized into stainless steel, nitinol, titanium, tritium, and polyether ether ketone (PEEK). The stainless steel segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017, as the metal offers advantages such as corrosion resistance. Moreover, it is a more cost-effective material. The polyether ether ketone (PEEK) segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as CF PEEK bone plates offer improved fatigue strength compared to metal/stainless steel-based plates. Furthermore, CF PEEK bone plates provide complete radiolucency and allow for the clearest and unobstructed post-operative visualization during imaging to surgeons to evaluate healing. CF PEEK polymer has improved bone healing, as it provides similar stiffness to bone. In terms of end-user, the global internal trauma fixation devices market can be classified into hospitals, orthopedic surgical centers, and others.

Geographically, the global internal trauma fixation devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was the leading market for internal fixation devices in 2017 due to large patient population and high disposable income of the people. Europe was the second largest market in terms of market share in 2017 because of better reimbursement policies. The internal trauma fixation devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by increase in health care infrastructure.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=59025

Key players operating in the global internal trauma fixation devices market include Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew plc, Wright Medical Group, Medartis Holding AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Globus Medical, Inc.