Internal Resistance Tester Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Internal Resistance Tester market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 66 million by 2025, from $ 53 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Internal Resistance Tester business, shared in Chapter 3.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hioki

TES

FLUKE

KIKUSUI

DV Power

Megger

ITECH

Hopetech

Aitelong

Applent

BLUE-KEY

Market Segment by Type, covers

Handheld Type

Desktop Type

The handheld type was estimated to account for 69% sales volume share in 2018 and projected to account for the largest sales volume share during the forecast period.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Motive Battery

Energy Storage

Digital and Electrical Products Battery

Reserve Battery

In the applications, the motive battery segment was estimated to account for the highest volume share of 47% in 2018, and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025, driven by the fast-growing electric vehicle market.

