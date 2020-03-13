Intermittent Claudication Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Intermittent claudication refers to aching or squeezing pain in thighs, buttocks or feet during exercise, due to insufficient blood circulation resulting from peripheral arterial disease. The probability of developing peripheral arterial disease increases with the age.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1085

Smoking, high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, diabetes, and high cholesterol are some of the risk factors associated with the development of peripheral arterial disease, resulting in intermittent claudication. Intermittent claudication is detected by the pulse and blood pressure in legs and by arteriogram.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/intermittent-claudication-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

The standard treatments available for intermittent claudication are angioplasty and surgery. Pluristem Ltd. is in the process of developing PLX-PAD for the treatment of intermittent claudication associated with peripheral arterial disease. Some of the companies involved in intermittent claudication pipeline include Kowa Company Ltd., and Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd. Among others.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1085

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com