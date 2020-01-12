Interleukin 8 Inhibitors Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2019 Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments | Top Players DOMPE FARMACEUTICI – S.P.A., Dompé, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Interleukin 8 is a chemokine produced by various immune cells. They promote angiogenesis, proliferation and development of cancerous cells. The other diseases which are associated with interleukin 8 are depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, migraine, Alzheimer’s disease, colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, asthma, allergic rhinitis, psoriasis, eczema and others.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1203

Interleukin 8 inhibitors therapies have shown improvements as anti-CXCL8 signalling inhibitors for the treatment of various diseases, including cancer and inflammatory diseases. Studies demonstrated that interleukin 8 can be indirectly targeted by mitogen activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitors, phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K)/AKT inhibitors, and NF-κB inhibitors while direct targeting can be done by CXCL8 neutralizing antibodies, and other drug therapies such as Reparixin. Potent effects of interleukin 8 inhibitors therapeutics as chemo-modulators and anti-angiogenics are expected to treat various tumors.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/interleukin-8-inhibitors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is in the process of developing HuMax-IL8 as a biologic which acts as an interleukin 8 inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors. Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A. is another key player has interleukin 8 inhibitor pipeline therapeutics.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1203

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licencing, grants, technology and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com