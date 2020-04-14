Interactive Whiteboard Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 6.12% in the Forecasted Period of 2014-2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Interactive Whiteboard Market was worth USD 295.35 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 504.11 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% during the forecast period. An intelligent whiteboard (IWB) is an interactive display that can be associated with a PC. A projector is used to show the work area of the associated PC onto the whiteboard screen. The whiteboard screen can be controlled with the assistance of a stylus, pen, or the human finger. IWBs are made use of by instructive foundations to build communication and cooperation among students. Whiteboards help to boost the level of interest of students by using multimedia content. Information introduced or composed on IWBs can be effortlessly altered or stored. Additionally, making use of the gesture recognition technology accessible in specific whiteboards, consumer experience is improved. Rising interests in the education division have expanded the adoption of innovation in classrooms, driving the IWB market.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on type, the market is fragmented into infrared, resistive membrane, ultrasonic, electromagnetic, and laser scanner. Whiteboards are likewise made use of by government organizations for promotional occasions.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

In view of end-use selection, the market is sectioned into corporate, education, and government. In 2015, the education fragment was the biggest end-user of IWBs. Because of the enhanced learning forms managed by them, the notoriety of IWBs is expanding in the training segment.

Size Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on size, the IWB market is additionally fragmented into medium-sized, small, and large IWBs. Of these, medium-sized IWBs were the biggest fragment of the market in 2015. Considering the price and space constraints, medium-sized whiteboards have the most astounding rate of adoption.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia Pacific drove the IWB market in 2015 and is foreseen to rule the market all through the estimate time frame. This development is essentially because of substantial interests in the training segment and the expansive understudy populace in this district. Additionally, Middle East and Latin America are expected to encounter relentless development in the IWB market in the coming a long time because of the developing impact of the instruction area.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Smart Technologies, Samsung, Sharp Corporation, Epson, Mimio, Julong Educational Technology Co Ltd, LG Electronics, Promethean Power Systems Pvt Ltd and Panasonic. Points of interest, for example, recent developments, financials, business strategies, and other such key data relating to these players have been appropriately given as a major aspect of company profiling.

The Interactive Whiteboard is segmented as follows-

By Type:

Infrared

Ultrasonic

Laser Scanner

Resistive Membrane

Electromagnetic

By End User:

Corporate

Education

Government



By Size:

Small

Medium-sized

Large

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?