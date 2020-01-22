Interactive Textbook – Global Industry Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

“Interactive Textbook Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

An interactive textbook or a digital textbook is a kind of extended textbook that is included as an essential element of a classroom. E books are simply the digital version of textbooks, an important creation of technology based education. Interactive textbooks are easier and cheaper to update information and make it easier to monitor the progress of students. Open source interactive textbooks offer potential scope to produce free and modified textbooks for primary subjects or it gives an opportunity to teachers to create e-texts for their own classrooms. Global vendors in the interactive textbook market including ed-tech solution providers, publishers and content creators among others, offer interactive textbooks to various institutions. Rise in student preference for smart education is likely to be one of the crucial driving factors of growth for the interactive textbook market over the forecast period. Interactive textbooks comprise short videos, 3D images, interactive maps & graphs and audio clips, which are more interesting and effective as compared to traditional textbooks. Interactive textbooks help the students to address their problems through online interaction. Commitment of students to teachers through interactive textbooks is much higher, which is likely to drive the interactive textbook market over the forecast period. Increase in the advent of analytics enabled interactive textbooks is likely to gain traction for the interactive textbook market in the near future. Inclination toward online sources and its addition in the scope of course curriculum is likely to drive the growth of the interactive textbook market. High cost of interactive textbook technology is expected to restrain the growth of the interactive textbook market during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of digital education technology among institutions is likely to create more scope of growth for the interactive textbook market over the forecast period.

The interactive textbook market has been classified by end-users into k-12 schools and higher education institutions. K-12 schools held the dominant market share in 2016 and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period. Introduction of innovative packages for digital books in almost all subjects in addition to the conventional syllabus and other types of learning options such as interactive whiteboards, is expected to fuel the growth of the interactive textbook market in the coming years. Increasing adoption of digital content from conventional technologies is likely to drive the growth of this segment.

By geography, the interactive textbook market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the dominant market share in 2016 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. Implementation of innovative and advanced education solutions is likely to drive the growth of interactive textbooks in this region. Rise in the trend of smart education systems has fuelled the growth of the interactive textbook market in this region. The U.S. is likely to occupy a dominant share of the interactive textbook market in North America. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the most attractive market owing to the rise in trend of digitalization in this region. Developing economies such as India and China are expected to boost the growth of the interactive textbook market in this region. Europe is likely to hold a fair share of the interactive textbook market due to the presence of numerous regional and global vendors.

Presence of high competition for new and innovative interactive textbooks is likely to create scope of growth for the interactive textbook market over the forecast period. Key players in the interactive textbook market include Apple, Inc., Pearson Education, McGraw Hill Education, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Cambridge University Press, Metrodigi, John Wiley & Sons, VitalSource and Oxford University Press, among others.

