Interactive Display Market Growing at 7.2% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 13.8 billion by 2024

The Interactive Display Market latest research report defines, describes, and forecasts the market on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the Interactive Display market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

The interactive display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2024, to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.7 billion in 2019. The report profiles key players in the interactive display market and analyzestheir market rankings. Players profiled in this report are LG Display (South Korea), Sharp (Foxconn) (Japan), Leyard (Planar) (China), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Elo Touch (US), Crystal Display Systems (UK), Horizon Display (US), and ViewSonic (US).

Growing demand for gamification and digital classrooms, growing adoption of interactive displays in retail sector, declining prices of displays, easy availability of interactive products, and increased end-user engagement by using interactive displays for various applications—such as learning, presentations, signage, wayfinding, and ticketing. However, high costs incurred because of customization of touch tables, and low implementation of interactive whiteboards (IWBs) in education sector can hinder the growth of the interactive display market.

Interactive video wall to witness higher CAGR during forecast period

The interactive display market, by product, is segmented into interactive kiosk (touch screen self-service kiosks), interactive whiteboard, interactive table, interactive video wall, and interactive monitor. The market for interactive video wall is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the Increasing number of malls and public outing spaces are boosting the demand for interactive video walls. Interactive video wall is a multi-screen setup with touch technologies. It consists of multiple displays tiled together to form a larger screen and can be used to display either multiple video streams across individual displays or a single video output over the entire video wall. Interactive video walls are used for advertising by various companies to attract larger crowds, but they can also be used to address a lesser number of people. Video walls are attached to large walls and can thus grab the attention of passers-by.

32–65” panel size interactive display market to hold largest share of interactive display market in 2019

In this report, the interactive display market, by panel size, has been segmented into 17–32” panel size, 32–65”panel size, and 65” and above panel size. Among these, the 32–65”panel size segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. The market for 32”–65” interactive displays is largely driven by the demand from educational institutes and government and corporate offices. These sectors use 32”–65” interactive displays for delivering presentations in boardrooms and tradeshows to facilitate the understanding of the target audience and help in making sound business decisions.

North America to hold largest share of interactive display market from 2019to 2024

In terms of market size, North America is expected to dominate the Interactive Display Market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of concepts such as e-learning and interactive learning in the education sector is driving the growth of interactive displays in this region. Education and retail & hospitality are expected to drive the interactive display market in North America during the forecast period.

The US is expected to account for the largest share of the global interactive display market during the forecast period.

In the process of determining and verifying the market sizes gathered through secondary research for several segments and sub segments, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the interactive display market. Following is the breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report.

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55 %, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

Tier 1 – 55 %, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: North America – 10%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 40%

Research Coverage

This report segments the interactive display market byproduct, panel size, vertical, and geography. The report also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market; it also includes value chain and market ranking analyses.

Reasons to Buy This Report

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the interactive display market in the following ways:

The report segments the interactive display market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for all sub segments across major regions.

The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the interactive display market.

With the competitive landscape section describing the competitor ecosystem, the report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the interactive display market.

