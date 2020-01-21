Interaction Sensor Market Segmentation & Market Analysis Research Report 2019

Interaction sensor market is expected to grow from USD 11.66 billion in 2017 to USD 44.75 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.13% during the forecast period. The global market for interaction sensor is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of interaction sensor market is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Interaction Sensor Market – Highlights

Interaction sensors are devices that capture specific information from a particular networked device and provide feedback with the information that is gathered and also enables interaction with connected devices. Growing demand for 3D sensing is expected to boost the growth of this market in coming years. Increased application of interaction sensors in gaming, healthcare, automation, consumer electronics, automotive among others has augmented interaction sensors market growth. Presence of well-established and emerging players providing interaction sensor in North America followed by Europe is enhancing the growth of interaction sensor market in this region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to find good growth opportunity in this market owing to increasing use of interaction sensors in vehicles and consumer appliances.

Interaction Sensor Market – Key players

The prominent players in the interaction sensor market are Google Inc. (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), TDK Corporation (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Atmel Corporation (US) among others.

Interaction Sensor Market – Segmentation

Interaction sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology and industry vertical and region.

Based on the technology, the market is segmented into RFID, camera-based, voice recognition and others.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, entertainment, healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Interaction Sensor Market – Regional Analysis

North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate the market due high demand for advanced feature consumer electronics, luxury vehicles, advanced healthcare facilities, and voice-controlled equipment, especially, in the countries such as US, Canada, Germany and France. Asia-Pacific is expected to show highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to an increase in demand of smartphone, tablets, wearable devices, and growth in industrial automation and robotics. Furthermore, Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected to show considerable growth in interaction sensor market during the forecast period.

