Intent-Based Networking Market 2019 Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market synopsis

Globally, intent-based networking (IBN) market is expected to grow from USD 634.5 million in 2017 to USD 4,908.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 42% during the forecast period.

IBN has the ability of translation & validation that it decodes the command given by the network administrator to software. IBN can perform automated implementation as it deploys network resources to create the desired state and enforce policies as per the command. Additionally, IBN has the ability for awareness of network state, that it gathers the data from the network to monitor the network efficiency continuously. Moreover, IBN utilizes machine learning subsequently takes corrective actions for maintaining the network state.

The increasing security concerns related to data breach over the network is one of the major factors that is driving the intent-based networking market. The intent-based networking solutions automatically detect the issues and works according to the instructions provided by the administrator, by reducing the vulnerability. Additionally, it is replacing the conventional practices by reducing manual operation to the minimum. Based on hardware the market is segmented as switches, routers, gateways and others. The software is sub-segmented as APIs and SDks. Additionally, the service segment is further segmented as managed service and professional service

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6846

Key players

The prominent players in intent-based networking (IBN) Market are Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Apstra Inc. (US), Veriflow Systems (US), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Juniper Networks Inc (US), Cerium Networks (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Forward Networks, Inc (US), Anuta Networks (US), Indeni Ltd (US) and others.

Segmentation.

By application, the market is segmented into data center, remote offices, and cloud

By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services

By end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government, defense, healthcare, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global market for Intent-Based Networking Market is estimated to grow at high rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of intent-based networking (IBN) market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is considered to be the dominating region due to presence of major key players in the region. The US dominates the intent-based networking market in North America. The presence of companies such as Apstra Inc, Veriflow Systems and Cisco in the region has the major market share and is expected to dominate the IBN market during the forecast period. Another factor that is driving the IBN market in North America is due to continuous research and development for the IBN and new development of products by the key players. In 2018, Apstra Inc launched AOS 2.2 that is used by the enterprises to enhance the working capabilities of the network and perform advanced analytics, by reducing the working efficiency. Europe is expected to grow with high pace during the forecast period due to presence of various industries such as BFSI, It and telecom industry and others. Additionally, the European government is also supporting for IBN to reduce the glitches.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing investments by the key players in the region. Also, the increasing number of IoT devices in the region is also driving the IBN market, as strong network connectivity is required for information transfer. To enhance the network connectivity infrastructure in the region IBN will play a crucial role and this enables to grow the market in the region. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd is one of the key players that is leading the growth of market in the region.

Competitive Analysis

Intent-based networking (IBN) market is considered to grow with a rapid rate. In June 2018, Huawei Technology, launch its Industry-Oriented Intent-Driven Network (IDN) Solution for accelerating digital transformation of industry and to maximize the business abilities.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intent-based-networking-market-6846

Intended Audience

Mobile network operators

Enterprise data center professionals

Network solution providers

Telecommunication providers

Cloud service providers

Third-party network testing service providers

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

IT suppliers

Consultancy and advisory firms

Regulatory agencies

Technology consultants

Government

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope Of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objectives

2.2.2. Assumptions & Limitations

2.3. Markets Structure

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Secondary Research

3.3. Primary Research

3.4. Forecast Model

Continues…

List Of Tables

Table1 Global Intent-Based Networking (Ibn) Market, By Country, 2018-2023

Table2 North America: Intent-Based Networking (Ibn) Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table3 Europe: Intent-Based Networking (Ibn) Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table4 Asia-Pacific: Intent-Based Networking (Ibn) Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table5 Latin America: Intent-Based Networking (Ibn) Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Continues…

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Global Intent-Based Networking (Ibn) Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Intent-Based Networking (Ibn) Market

Figure 4 Value Chain Of Global Intent-Based Networking (Ibn) Market

Figure 5 Share Of Intent-Based Networking (Ibn) Market In 2018, By Country (In %)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]