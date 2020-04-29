Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025: Avigilon, Axis Communications, Cisco Systems, IBM, Honeywell and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market



Intelligent Video Analytics helps security and public safety organizations develop comprehensive security, intelligence and investigative capabilities using video. It provides advanced search, redaction and facial recognition analytics to find relevant images and critical information across multiple video files from multiple camera types. Video Analytics can be integrated in-camera, in servers on-premise, and/or on-cloud. They can extract only the valid motion in a scene, filtering out noise such as lighting changes and animal movements.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Video Analytics IVA development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Avigilon,

Axis Communications,

Cisco Systems,

IBM,

Honeywell

Agent VI

Allgovision

Aventura

Genetec

Intellivision

Intuvision

Puretech Systems

Gorilla Technology

Kiwisecurity

Intelligent Security Systems

Verint

Viseum

Delopt

I2V

Qognify

Iomniscient

Briefcam

Digital Barriers

Aimetis

3VR

Ipsotek

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Video Analytics IVA development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



