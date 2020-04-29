Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025: Avigilon, Axis Communications, Cisco Systems, IBM, Honeywell and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market
Intelligent Video Analytics helps security and public safety organizations develop comprehensive security, intelligence and investigative capabilities using video. It provides advanced search, redaction and facial recognition analytics to find relevant images and critical information across multiple video files from multiple camera types. Video Analytics can be integrated in-camera, in servers on-premise, and/or on-cloud. They can extract only the valid motion in a scene, filtering out noise such as lighting changes and animal movements.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Video Analytics IVA development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Avigilon,
Axis Communications,
Cisco Systems,
IBM,
Honeywell
Agent VI
Allgovision
Aventura
Genetec
Intellivision
Intuvision
Puretech Systems
Gorilla Technology
Kiwisecurity
Intelligent Security Systems
Verint
Viseum
Delopt
I2V
Qognify
Iomniscient
Briefcam
Digital Barriers
Aimetis
3VR
Ipsotek
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Incident Detection
Intrusion Management
People/Crowd Counting
Traffic Monitoring
Automatic Number Plate Recognition
Facial Recognition
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Video Analytics IVA development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
