Intelligent Vending Machine Market : Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2019

The new age intelligent vending machine includes a touch screen interface, increased security for transaction, mobile payments option, speech processing, anti-theft or anti-vandal cameras, multiple modes to transact, cashless system and remote management. Thus, improved user interface of intelligent vending machines is one of the key factors for its growth. By using a phone’s near-field communication technology, payments can be done faster. Increased regulations such as government mandated nutrition labeling in North America and improved energy efficiency in Asia Pacific are strong drivers for intelligent vending machines market . The nutrition labeling helps a consumer identify nutritional features about a given product. On the other hand, increasing energy efficiency of all electrical and electronic products is of prime importance. With the use of Intel Audience Impression Metrics Suite for anonymous facial recognition is expected to trigger demand for intelligent vending machines in the near future.

On the contrary, growing regulations prohibiting junk food sales in schools and tobacco usage in public hamper the growth of intelligent vending machines market. Increasing diagnoses of cancer and other health hazards have alarmed the government to ban junk foods in schools and tobacco usage in public. Thus, such regulations hamper the growth of intelligent vending machines market.

Return on investment (ROI) concerns, low operating margins and escalating rental space costs are hindering companies from investing in intelligent vending machines market. Building intelligent vending machines for blind people can be a future opportunity for manufacturers.

In EMEA, Western European countries continue to be the hotbed for intelligent vending machines market. North America, Asia Pacific and ROW continue to be the potential markets for intelligent vending machines industry. Security threats and vandalism are expected to remain a major threat to the growth of intelligent vending machines market is lesser countries such as Poland and South Africa. Key vendors of intelligent vending machines include Cantaloupe Systems Inc., MEI Inc., USA Technologies Inc., and Coin Acceptors Inc.

