Intelligent Threat Security Market 2019 Analysis by Top Players, Region, Type, End user

Threat intelligence is a cyber-security discipline that seeks understanding of sophisticated cyber threats and their detection, analysis, and predictive remediation. Threat intelligence solutions provide an effective and reliable threat detection to alleviate cyber threats based on security events and security intelligence feeds, manage business risks, reduce potential damage, and improve organizations entire security infrastructure. The primary purpose of threat intelligence system is to help organizations understand and provide predictive remedies for Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and exploits, zero-day threats, and other sophisticated attacks on enterprise network security infrastructure. The major forces driving the threat intelligence market are the increasing threat of data breaches due to insider attacks, fast-paced adoption of threat intelligence solutions among SMEs, and increasing adoption of crowdsourced threat intelligence platform.

In 2018, the global Intelligent Threat Security market size was 3830 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.2% during 2019-2025.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the threat intelligence market from 2017 to 2025, due to the presence of a large number of threat intelligence vendors across this region. The main reason for the high growth in the APAC region is the wide adoption of threat intelligence solutions by both SMEs and large enterprises to protect network infrastructure and web, mobile, and IoT applications from vulnerabilities and to prevent attackers from exploiting the security flaws to access critical information.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Threat Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Threat Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

McAfee LLC

Trend Micro Incorporated

Symantec Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Juniper Networks Inc.

FireEye Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc.

Optiv Security Inc.

Webroot Inc.

Farsight Security Inc.

F-Secure Corporation

AlienVault Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Cloud

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Threat Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Threat Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Threat Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

