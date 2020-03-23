Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corp

Toro Company

Scotts Company

Orbit Irrigation Products

Galcon

HydroPoint Data Systems

Green Electronics

Avidz

Skydrop

NxEco

Sprinkl.io

Plaid Systems

Weathermatic

Rachio

K-Rain

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

Market segment by Application, split into

Agriculture

Commercial Lawns

Public Parks

Private Gardens

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.