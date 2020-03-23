Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019-2025

Latest Report Available at Decision Market Reports on Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
In 2018, the global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hunter Industries
Rain Bird Corp
Toro Company
Scotts Company
Orbit Irrigation Products
Galcon
HydroPoint Data Systems
Green Electronics
Avidz
Skydrop
NxEco
Sprinkl.io
Plaid Systems
Weathermatic
Rachio
K-Rain
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Weather-based Controllers
Sensor-based Controllers
Market segment by Application, split into
Agriculture
Commercial Lawns
Public Parks
Private Gardens
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
