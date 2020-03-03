Intelligent Process Automation Market Trend analysis, revenue, sales, competition tracking, key drivers and forecast period 2019-2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Intelligent Process Automation Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market was valued at US$ 6.62 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 16.98 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.5% during a forecast period.

Intelligent process automation is the coming together of artificial intelligence with new age technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, cognitive automation, robotic process automation and many more. Intelligent process automation is set to become the core of next-generation operating models.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding intelligent process automation market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in intelligent process automation market.

Key Players operating in the Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Accenture

Atos

Avanade

Avasant

Blue Prism

Capgemini

CGI

Cognizant

EXL

Genpact

Happiest Minds

HCL Technologies

IBM

Infosys

KPMG

Pegasystems

Sutherland Global Services

Symphony Ventures

Syntel

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Thoughtonomy

UiPath

Virtual Operations

Wipro

Xerox

Scope of the Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market by Component

Solutions

Services

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market by Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine & Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Virtual Agents

Mini Bots & RPA

Computer Vision

Others

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market by Application

IT Operations

Business Process Automation

Application Management

Content Management

Security

Others

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market by Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Transport & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Intelligent process automation market is driven by high improvement growth in connected devices market. The augmented adoption rate of automation processes to transform workplaces is also fuelling the intelligent process automation market. The need for enhanced automated IT systems to serve dynamic requirements of customers, optimized resource utilization using automation and minimal human intervention, and better investments for the digital transformation aiding intelligent process automation are projected to drive the growth of the intelligent process automation market. While the market is rising at a rapid pace, lack of technical expertise and operational issues in the implementation of intelligent process automation software is restraining the market.

Solutions segment is expected to the larger market share of the intelligent process automation market in 2017. Intelligent process automation solutions are witnessing advanced adoption as compared to services, as organizations are opting for these solutions to automate several workflow processes. Intelligent process automation solutions enable organizations to significantly decrease the time and cost required to complete business processes and workflows. These solutions offer effective ways to connect heterogeneous systems in organizations, develop data quality, and decrease data entry efforts through workflow automation.

BFSI segment is projected to lead the intelligent process automation market in the forecast period. In the BFSI industry, multiple systems are connected with each other by interfaces to enable the flow of transaction-related data. Automation solutions control and monitor these interfaces to ensure seamless execution of transactions and fix bottlenecks in workflows. These solutions progress the accuracy and efficiency of different processes and assist in regulatory and compliance reporting by collating data from multiple systems and conducting validation checks to prepare information for detailed analysis.

North America is projected to dominate the intelligent process automation market during the forecast period owing to industrialization and automation in the region and augmented adoption of analytics in different industrial sectors especially manufacturing. The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a major pace during the forecast period. Due to growing adoption of robotics in the emerging industries in countries like China and India.

