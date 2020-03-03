Intelligent Process Automation Market Trend analysis, revenue, sales, competition tracking, key drivers and forecast period 2019-2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Intelligent Process Automation Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
Global Intelligent Process Automation Market was valued at US$ 6.62 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 16.98 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.5% during a forecast period.
Intelligent process automation is the coming together of artificial intelligence with new age technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, cognitive automation, robotic process automation and many more. Intelligent process automation is set to become the core of next-generation operating models.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding intelligent process automation market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in intelligent process automation market.
Key Players operating in the Global Intelligent Process Automation Market
Accenture
Atos
Avanade
Avasant
Blue Prism
Capgemini
CGI
Cognizant
EXL
Genpact
Happiest Minds
HCL Technologies
IBM
Infosys
KPMG
Pegasystems
Sutherland Global Services
Symphony Ventures
Syntel
TCS
Tech Mahindra
Thoughtonomy
UiPath
Virtual Operations
Wipro
Xerox
Scope of the Global Intelligent Process Automation Market
Global Intelligent Process Automation Market by Component
Solutions
Services
Global Intelligent Process Automation Market by Technology
Natural Language Processing
Machine & Deep Learning
Neural Networks
Virtual Agents
Mini Bots & RPA
Computer Vision
Others
Global Intelligent Process Automation Market by Application
IT Operations
Business Process Automation
Application Management
Content Management
Security
Others
Global Intelligent Process Automation Market by Vertical
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Transport & Logistics
Media & Entertainment
Retail & Ecommerce
Manufacturing
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Others
Global Intelligent Process Automation Market by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Intelligent process automation market is driven by high improvement growth in connected devices market. The augmented adoption rate of automation processes to transform workplaces is also fuelling the intelligent process automation market. The need for enhanced automated IT systems to serve dynamic requirements of customers, optimized resource utilization using automation and minimal human intervention, and better investments for the digital transformation aiding intelligent process automation are projected to drive the growth of the intelligent process automation market. While the market is rising at a rapid pace, lack of technical expertise and operational issues in the implementation of intelligent process automation software is restraining the market.
Solutions segment is expected to the larger market share of the intelligent process automation market in 2017. Intelligent process automation solutions are witnessing advanced adoption as compared to services, as organizations are opting for these solutions to automate several workflow processes. Intelligent process automation solutions enable organizations to significantly decrease the time and cost required to complete business processes and workflows. These solutions offer effective ways to connect heterogeneous systems in organizations, develop data quality, and decrease data entry efforts through workflow automation.
BFSI segment is projected to lead the intelligent process automation market in the forecast period. In the BFSI industry, multiple systems are connected with each other by interfaces to enable the flow of transaction-related data. Automation solutions control and monitor these interfaces to ensure seamless execution of transactions and fix bottlenecks in workflows. These solutions progress the accuracy and efficiency of different processes and assist in regulatory and compliance reporting by collating data from multiple systems and conducting validation checks to prepare information for detailed analysis.
North America is projected to dominate the intelligent process automation market during the forecast period owing to industrialization and automation in the region and augmented adoption of analytics in different industrial sectors especially manufacturing. The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a major pace during the forecast period. Due to growing adoption of robotics in the emerging industries in countries like China and India.
Some Points from TOC for Intelligent Process Automation Market:
Chapter One: Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation
1.2. Research Highlights
1.3. Research Objectives
Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Report Assumptions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Research Methodology
2.3.1. Secondary Research
2.3.1.1. Secondary data
2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources
2.3.2. Primary Research
2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources
2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources
Chapter Three: Executive Summary: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)
Chapter Four: Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Indicator
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.4. Challenges
4.3. Porterâ€™s Analysis
4.4. Value Chain Analysis
4.5. Market Risk Analysis
4.6. SWOT Analysis
4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies
4.8. Patent Registration
Chapter Five: Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators
Chapter Six: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis and Forecast
6.1. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis
6.1.1. North America
6.1.2. Europe
6.1.3. Asia Pacific
6.1.4. Middle East & Africa
6.1.5. South America
Chapter Seven: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
7.1. Introduction and Definition
7.2. Key Findings
7.3. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Value Share Analysis, by Application
7.4. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application
7.5. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis, by Application
7.6. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
Chapter Eight: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component
8.1. Introduction and Definition
8.2. Key Findings
8.3. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Value Share Analysis, by Component
8.4. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component
8.5. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis, by Component
8.6. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component
Chapter Nine: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology
9.1. Introduction and Definition
9.2. Key Findings
9.3. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Value Share Analysis, by Technology
9.4. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Technology
9.5. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis, by Technology
9.6. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Technology
Chapter Ten: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vertical
10.1. Introduction and Definition
10.2. Key Findings
10.3. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Value Share Analysis, by Vertical
10.4. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Vertical
10.5. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis, by Vertical
10.6. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Vertical
Chapter Eleven: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis, by Region
11.1. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Value Share Analysis, by Region
11.2. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region
11.3. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
..Continued
