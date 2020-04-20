Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2024

The report “Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market” highlights key dynamics of Global “Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market” Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current “Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market” scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.
Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) refers to the application of Artificial Intelligence and related new technologies, including Computer Vision, Cognitive automation and Machine Learning to Robotic Process Automation. This convergence of technologies produces automation capabilities that dramatically elevate business value and competitive advantages for our customers.
The global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
This report studies the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market by product type and applications/end industries.
Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Segment by Type, covers
Natural Language Processing
Machine and Deep Learning
Neural Networks
Virtual Agents
Mini Bots and RPA
Computer Vision
Others
Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
IT Operations
Business Process Automation
Application Management
Content Management
Security
Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)
Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Atos
Blue Prism
Capgemini
Cognizant
CGI
EXL
Genpact
HCL Technologies
IBM
Infosys
KPMG
Pegasystems
Syntel
TCS
Tech Mahindra
Thoughtonomy
UiPath
Wipro
