Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2024

The report “Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market” highlights key dynamics of Global “Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market” Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current “Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market” scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) refers to the application of Artificial Intelligence and related new technologies, including Computer Vision, Cognitive automation and Machine Learning to Robotic Process Automation. This convergence of technologies produces automation capabilities that dramatically elevate business value and competitive advantages for our customers.

The global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

Request a Sample of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Report at: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/225351

This report studies the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Language Processing

Machine and Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Virtual Agents

Mini Bots and RPA

Computer Vision

Others

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT Operations

Business Process Automation

Application Management

Content Management

Security

Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=81061

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Atos

Blue Prism

Capgemini

Cognizant

CGI

EXL

Genpact

HCL Technologies

IBM

Infosys

KPMG

Pegasystems

Syntel

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Thoughtonomy

UiPath

Wipro

Contact Info:

Name: Matt Wilson

Email: Send Email

Organization: Analytical Research Cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street, 8th floor, Manhattan, New york, 10007

Phone: 9096744448