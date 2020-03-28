Intelligent Power Module Market Projected to Have a Stable Growth for the Next Few Years

The global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand of compact system design, which helps in reducing the overall electronic system size. The compact design of intelligent power modules leads to reduction in number of components that must be purchased, stored and assembled.

Intelligent power modules are advanced hybrid power devices that combine high-speed & low-loss IGBTs, diode power devices with integrated gate drives, and protection circuits in single housing. The demand for these IPMs is growing primarily because of the many benefits offered by power electronics technology in motor control applications.

It also provides improvement in system performance and reliability over conventional IGBTs. The capability of IPMs to increase system reliability by providing an enhanced level of monitoring is driving the demand for intelligent power modules.

Based on vertical, consumer vertical is expected to be the largest market for IPMs during 2016-2022. The growth of IPMs in consumer vertical is due to an increasing demand of consumer electronics products and energy efficient systems.

Based on voltage rating, intelligent power modules with a voltage rating of up to 600V hold the largest share of the global intelligent power module market. The IPMs with a voltage rating above 1,200V is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market of intelligent power modules. The market in APAC is expected to grow due to its increasing demand in consumer goods, upcoming investment projects in manufacturing and demand of energy efficient systems, especially in Japan and other countries.

The key players in the intelligent power module market are Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Future Electronics Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Powerex Inc., ON Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor, Sanken Electric Co. Ltd., Semikron and STMicroelectronics.

