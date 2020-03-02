Intelligent Power Module Market: Emerging Trends Boosts the Global Industry Growth

Medium and the high-power application have been implemented by using hybrid integration. Hybrid integration used to cover wide range of power electronics. Intelligent power module or application specific IPM are being used for voltage ratings up to600V and a current rating from a few Amp up to 100Amp, and the typical power module for the current ranges greater than 100Amp and voltage over 1200V. Expansion of the intelligent power module market is highly reliant on the growth of power devices modules mainly focusing on IGBT and mosfet, which provides system control function and improved system performance.

For purpose of in depth analysis, the intelligent power module market has been segmented on the basis of voltage rating, current rating, by power device, application, and geography. In terms of voltage rating, the market can be segmented into upto 600V, 1200V, and above 1200V. In terms of current rating, the market can be segmented into upto 100A, 101-600 A, and more than 600A. In terms of power device, the market can be segmented into IGBT and mosfet. Various types of applications of intelligent power module include consumer durables such as air conditioner, refrigerator, and washing machine, different industrial application such as servo drives, and also in UPS. In terms of geography, the global intelligent power module market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and Latin America.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27095

Increasing demand for modular power solution in the renewable energy application is a key driver for the expansion of the intelligent power module market. Increasing need for high power density and consistently rising need for IPM in the railway traction motor is estimated to fuel the expansion of the intelligent power module market. The growing penetration of high voltage direct current is also a key factor that is anticipated to boost the demand for different modular power solutions during the forecast period. Additionally, rising demand for consumer goods and enhanced energy requirement in emerging economies is also anticipated to increase the demand for modular power solution in the near future. This, in turn, is projected to propel the intelligent power module market during the forecast period.

The IPM market is estimated to show a slight dip and instability in growth rate because of the lower adoption rate of the power electronic devices. Grid faults in the power semiconductor devices and reduction in the size of the IGBT modules, which is leading towards high power dissipation, are also restraining factors for the global IPM market. Rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles and increasing adoption of clean energy sources is likely to create a significant opportunity for the intelligent power module market in the near future. Moreover, the emerging market of GAN and SIC power semiconductors is further projected to act as an opportunity for the intelligent power module market during the forecast period.

In terms of voltage rating, the voltage upto600V segment held a prominent share of the market, as it adds IPMs features and advantages in conventional drive stage for an IGBT .However, the above 1200Vsegment is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Increasing usage of IPM in industrial applications such as renewable and traction energy makes it the most appropriate choice for various end-user applications.

Geographically, the global intelligent power module market is mainly driven by Asia Pacific region. Increasing demand for consumer durable goods and increased energy requirement of emerging countries is driving the market in the Asia Pacific region. This region is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the presence of leading consumer durable product manufacturers in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=27095

Key players operating in the global intelligent power module market include Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan),Sanken Electric Co. (Japan),Fuji Electric Co. (Japan), Semikron (Germany), Vincotech GmbH (Germany),Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Future Electronics (Canada).