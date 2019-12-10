Intelligent Parcel Locker Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Intelligent Parcel Locker Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Intelligent Parcel Locker is a new type of locker mainly used by multifamily, retail, office, university and other location. It has indoor and outdoor types.

Top 5 countries including China, the United States, Germany, UK, France are take about 58.5% of the global market.

The Intelligent Parcel Locker market was valued at 475.6 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1493.2 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intelligent Parcel Locker.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Intelligent Parcel Locker in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Quadient (Neopost)

TZ Limited

American Locker

Florence Corporation

Cleveron

Hollman

Luxer One

Parcel Port

KEBA

Zhilai Tech

InPost

Parcel Pending

My Parcel Locker

Kern

MobiiKey

China Post

Cloud Box

Shanghai Fuyou

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indoor

Outdoor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Family

University

Office

Other

