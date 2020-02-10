Intelligent Logistics Market 2019 Primary and Secondary Research, Survey, Trends, Size, Share, Demand, Global Industry Growth, Manufactures, Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance published Report on “Intelligent Logistics Market” to Its Database. This Report Will Assist The Viewer With A Better Decision Making.

Intelligent Logistics describes systems that provide unmanned, autonomous transfer of equipment, baggage, people, information or resources from point-to-point with minimal human intervention. Autonomous logistics is a new area being researched and currently there are few papers on the topic, with even fewer systems developed or deployed. With web enabled cloud software there are companies focused on developing and deploying such systems which will begin coming online in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Intelligent Logistics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Intelligent Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Intelligent Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

DB Group

FedEx

Nippon Express

World Courier

SF Express

Panalpina

CEVA

Agility

DSV

Kerry Logistics

CH Robinson

VersaCold

Marken

Air Canada Cargo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intelligent Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Intelligent Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intelligent Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intelligent Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Intelligent Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Intelligent Logistics by Players

Chapter Four: Intelligent Logistics by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Intelligent Logistics Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

