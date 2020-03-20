Intelligent Irrigation System Market Size, Average Price, Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Intelligent Irrigation System Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Intelligent Irrigation System Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Irrigation System development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Intelligent Irrigation System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3121089
The key players covered in this study
Hunter Industries
Rain Bird Corp
Toro Company
Scotts Company
Orbit Irrigation Products
Galcon
HydroPoint Data Systems
Green Electronics
Avidz
Skydrop
NxEco
Sprinkl.io
Plaid Systems
Weathermatic
Rachio
K-Rain
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Weather-based Controllers
Sensor-based Controllers
Market segment by Application, split into
Agriculture
Commercial Lawns
Public Parks
Private Gardens
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3121089
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Irrigation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Irrigation System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]