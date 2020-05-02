Intelligent Gas Meter Market Worth US$ 3630 Million By 2024- Elster Group GmbH, Itron, Flonidan, Landis+Gyr, Sensus, Apator Group, ZENNER, Diehl Metering, Yazaki Corporation, Schneider Electric and Others

Intelligent Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter), is another sort estimating instrument, receiving microcomputer program control, programmed remuneration of ball valve, other high innovation, incorporates estimating, prepayment, programmed control and different capacities, which can be broadly utilized in estimating control for made gas, gaseous petrol, melted gas and different pipe gases.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3630 million by 2024, from US$ 2400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Leading Intelligent Gas Meter Market Players

Elster Group GmbH

Itron

Flonidan

Landis+Gyr

Sensus

Apator Group

ZENNER

Diehl Metering

Yazaki Corporation

Schneider Electric

EDMI

MeterSit

Goldcard

Innover

Viewshine

Shaanxi Aerospace Power

Suntront Tech

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Intelligent Gas Meter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Intelligent Gas Meter market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Intelligent Gas Meter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Intelligent Gas Meter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Intelligent Gas Meter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Intelligent Gas Meter value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Intelligent Gas Meter Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

