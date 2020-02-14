Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market size and forecast, 2018-2028

Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software

Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software accumulates and takes control of a large volume of semi-structured, unstructured and structured data. Using advanced recognition technology, Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software enables the transformation of critical business documents into business process ready digital content. Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software is a scalable software solution that facilitates multiple and single entry points for the capture of documents procured by scanners, e-mail, fax, and other multi-functional devices. Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software operates through five basic stages. Hard copy documents are scanned, e-mailed or faxed, after which they are transformed into the process ready digital content by the Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software. The automated classification technology, integrated into the Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software, performs text and image based analysis in order to identify different document types. Optical character recognition and optical mark recognition enable the Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software to extract the data from the captured and classified documents. Via a database or an enterprise application, the Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software automatically validates the extracted data. Finally, the Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software exports the document and data images and makes them available to other business systems, databases and content repositories.

Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market: Drivers & Challenges

The concept of Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software is gaining popularity among small, medium and large enterprises owing to their high efficiency. Companies offering integrated intelligent features in Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software are expected to drive the global enterprise software market. Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software eliminates the requirement of paper, as it uses data capture to develop digital files. Also, the automated intelligent features boost productivity and enable the end user to cut back on expenditure. On-paper data represents a large proportion of the day-to-day process in a business. Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software offers the ability to share and manage the large volume of on-paper data internally via an integrated document management system. This feature offered by Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software facilitates improved collaboration among employees and departments, and eliminated the threat of data loss. Such factors are expected to drive the global Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software market.

However, availability of cheap, but low quality, Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software puts a restraint on the growth of the global Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software market. The programming required to develop a customized Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software is lengthy and time consuming. This factor adversely affects the supply and demand proportions, thus in turn, challenging the growth of the global Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software market.

Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market: Segmentation

On the basis of features, the global Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software market can be segmented into the following,

Migration

Indexing

Quality Assurance

Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Separation

Patch Code Recognition

Bar Code Recognition

Other Features

Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software market and is anticipated to maintain a balanced growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software market in North America is attributed to the ever-rising adoption of intelligent commercial and industrial process control equipment. The high presence of data analysis services and solution providers drives the Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software market in the region.

During the forecast period, Europe and Japan are expected to grow the fastest as compared to other regions in the Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software market. This growth in the Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software market is attributed to the rising need for efficiency and productivity in industrial and commercial processes, and the reliability factor of Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software.

Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market: Key Players

Some major players operating in the Global Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market include ABBYY Software; Adobe Systems Ltd.; Canon, Inc.; Artsyl Technologies, Inc.; DocuLexInc; CAPSYS Technologies, LLC; EMC Corp.; Hyland Software Inc.; Ephesoft Inc.; Knowledge Lake Inc.; IBM Corporation; Kofax, Inc.; Kodak Company; Notable Solutions Inc.; Meniko; Communications, Inc.; Nuance; Xerox Corporation and Oracle Corp., among others.

