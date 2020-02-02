Intelligence Street Lighting Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Intelligence Street Lighting Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Intelligence street lighting that offer remote monitoring and intelligent management of all light points across a city can serve as agents of change, making lighting operations much more efficient and environmentally friendly while enhancing a city’s cultural and social life.

Using intelligence street lighting, cities can turn lamps on and off and control the intensity of lighting remotely. It can also be used to schedule preventative and corrective maintenance operations.

In 2017, the global Intelligence Street Lighting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligence Street Lighting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligence Street Lighting development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Signify

Itron

Telensa

Echelon Corp

Rongwen

Current（GE）

Dimonof

Flashnet

Sensus

gridComm

Philips Lighting

Infineon Technologies

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3575334-global-intelligence-street-lighting-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lighting System

Video Mornitoring System

Market segment by Application, split into

Urban Area

Countryside

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligence Street Lighting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligence Street Lighting development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3575334-global-intelligence-street-lighting-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Lighting System

1.4.3 Video Mornitoring System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligence Street Lighting Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Urban Area

1.5.3 Countryside

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size

2.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intelligence Street Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Intelligence Street Lighting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Intelligence Street Lighting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intelligence Street Lighting Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligence Street Lighting Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Key Players in China

7.3 China Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Type

7.4 China Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Key Players in India

10.3 India Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Type

10.4 India Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Intelligence Street Lighting Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Signify

12.1.1 Signify Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Intelligence Street Lighting Introduction

12.1.4 Signify Revenue in Intelligence Street Lighting Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Signify Recent Development

12.2 Itron

12.2.1 Itron Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Intelligence Street Lighting Introduction

12.2.4 Itron Revenue in Intelligence Street Lighting Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Itron Recent Development

12.3 Telensa

12.3.1 Telensa Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intelligence Street Lighting Introduction

12.3.4 Telensa Revenue in Intelligence Street Lighting Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Telensa Recent Development

12.4 Echelon Corp

12.4.1 Echelon Corp Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Intelligence Street Lighting Introduction

12.4.4 Echelon Corp Revenue in Intelligence Street Lighting Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Echelon Corp Recent Development

12.5 Rongwen

12.5.1 Rongwen Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Intelligence Street Lighting Introduction

12.5.4 Rongwen Revenue in Intelligence Street Lighting Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Rongwen Recent Development

12.6 Current（GE）

12.6.1 Current（GE） Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Intelligence Street Lighting Introduction

12.6.4 Current（GE） Revenue in Intelligence Street Lighting Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Current（GE） Recent Development

12.7 Dimonof

12.7.1 Dimonof Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Intelligence Street Lighting Introduction

12.7.4 Dimonof Revenue in Intelligence Street Lighting Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Dimonof Recent Development

12.8 Flashnet

12.8.1 Flashnet Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Intelligence Street Lighting Introduction

12.8.4 Flashnet Revenue in Intelligence Street Lighting Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Flashnet Recent Development

12.9 Sensus

12.9.1 Sensus Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Intelligence Street Lighting Introduction

12.9.4 Sensus Revenue in Intelligence Street Lighting Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Sensus Recent Development

12.10 gridComm

12.10.1 gridComm Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Intelligence Street Lighting Introduction

12.10.4 gridComm Revenue in Intelligence Street Lighting Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 gridComm Recent Development

12.11 Philips Lighting

12.12 Infineon Technologies

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349