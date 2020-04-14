Intellectual Property Software Market – Growing Awareness of Companies to Protect their Rights Spikes Demand

Intellectual property refers to the inventions, symbols, names and images used by organizations, and other properties such as artistic works. Intellectual property software enables user and organizations to effectively and efficiently manage and protect their intellectual properties. In addition, intellectual property software also helps to gain and maintain patents, trademarks, licenses, rights and others such as agreements across the intellectual property lifecycle. According to the research report, the global intellectual property software market is expected to be worth US$6,758.4 mn by the end of 2025. During the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, the global market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Intellectual property software enables user to protect and develop a brand or assets and keep their work private, protected and confidential. At present, end-users have robust tradition of protecting their creative and innovative works such as music and authorship of books and paintings, through intellectual property rights. The enforcement of intellectual property rights have the capability to underpin the sustainability, rise, and growth of new business models.

Growing adoption of intellectual property software especially in mature markets such as Europe and North America to protect IP assets are expected to boost the demand for intellectual property software in coming years. In addition, growing awareness among end-users in order to transfer, acquire, and protect intellectual capital is expected to contribute in the growth of intellectual property software, especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, MEA and South America.

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides the ecosystem analysis and key market indicators for the intellectual property software market. The intellectual property software market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews.

These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Apart from this, the report also comprises product overview which include product positioning and consumer analysis for the intellectual property software.

The global intellectual property software market is segmented on the basis of component, application and end-use industry. By component, the global intellectual property software market is bifurcated into software and services. The market for software segment is further cross-segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. Whilst, the services segment is further cross-segmented into development & implementation services, consulting services and maintenance & support services.

On the basis of application, the global intellectual property software market is segmented into patent management, trademark management, intellectual property (IP) portfolio management, intellectual property (IP) licensing, intellectual property (IP) reporting & analytics and others. Further, the end-use industry segmentation includes individuals (independent inventors) and enterprises.

The enterprise segment is further cross-segmented into banking, financial institutions, and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, electronics, manufacturing and others. The report covers the analysis of these segments across all geographies, along with qualitative analysis for key market indicators supplementing the growth of intellectual property software market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for intellectual property software and increasing focus on protecting tangible and intangible assets, forcing companies to develop advanced intellectual property software to continue the profitability of the market. Aistemos, Ambercite, Anaqua, Inc., Clarivate Analytics, Dennemeyer, Evalueserve Netherlands B.V., Gemalto NV, Gridlogics, Innography, Inc., Innovation Asset Group, Inc., Inteum Company, LLC, Iolite Softwares Inc., IP Checkups, Inc., IP Street Holdings, LLC, IPfolio, LexisNexis, Minesoft Ltd.,O P Solutions, Inc., Patrix AB, PatSnap Pte. Ltd., Questel, TORViC Technologies, Inc., VajraSoft Inc., Wellspring Worldwide and XLPAT, are the few key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.