Integrated Systems Market Analysis: Segments, Key Players, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Drivers and Forecast to 2022

Industry Trend Analysis

The global integrated systems market was evaluated around USD 5.19 billion in the 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 21.42 billion by the end of 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.23% over the forecast period. Key storage, networking, systems, and management suppliers are anticipated to have a massive stake in the global integrated systems market as customers are increasingly demanding abbreviated installations and less standalone solutions. Integrated systems need massive investments in channel partnerships, technology, integration, and service delivery. The integrated systems industry is also anticipated to achieve a significant rise in growth as costumers buy solo module performance for delivery of integrated service, influencing a change in phase for data center infrastructure. The IT segment is developing and has experienced a quick change from conventional silos. During the past few years, the market has witnessed the egression of integrated systems; in which data center technologies are merged into tested and pre-engineered systems to function as a unit. The fundamental principles for the abovementioned trend are the need to diminish Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), reduce risk, and enhance productivity. IT executives are gradually counting integrated systems as a proficient way to amend business legerity. IT companies concentrate on adoption of integrated systems in an attempt to increase IT operational efficiency and staff productivity and sustain on-demand IT infrastructure, which is anticipated to speed up the growth of integrated systems market during the forecast years.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Integrated systems are also adverted to converged infrastructure. They are validated, tested and pre-integrated systems that mostly include integrated platform systems as well as integrated infrastructure. Integrated platform is basically sold with supplementary pre-integrated modified system technology and packaged software developed to allow functions like application development, storage, integration and testing tools like databases, application development software, integration, and testing tools; while integrated infrastructure comprehends network, server, and storage incorporated to render shared infrastructure. The integrated infrastructure market might go beyond the integrated platform section during the forecast years, and sequentially boost the growth of the global integrated systems market.

Service Outlook and Trend Analysis

Integrated systems service section involves the provision of consulting, integration and installation and support & maintenance. As the name indicates, integration and installation services involve execution and initiate with analyzing organizational silos, counting storage facilities, servers, and networking which can be effortlessly combined with the earlier infrastructure for optimizing IT performance of the company. The section is anticipated to experience elevated growth during the coming years, which could be assigned to high requirement over numerous large-scale, medium and small companies. Consulting services involve understanding user needs and purveying a plan to assemble and controlled integrated systems providing numerous IT requirements of an organization. Support and maintenance services involve any after-sales services, and preventive maintenance contracts or yearly maintenance contracts.

End-user Outlook and Trend Analysis

The integrated systems are traded to consumers in several domains, which are healthcare, educational institutes, manufacturing, retail, telecom & IT and BFSI. Concerning revenue, IT & telecom and BFSI are anticipated to appear as a leading section due to high acceptance rate over these industries. Manufacturing and retail section provides numerous growth opportunities for the global market and might experience speedy growth during the forecast years.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

The North American regional market is anticipated to come out as the leading regional market due to technological innovations and elevated infiltration in integrated systems market. Also, the existence of Amazon and Facebook that have effectively adopted integrated systems architecture might also propel the regional market demand for integrated systems during the forecast years. Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to experience extensive growth during the projected period. This could be mainly assigned to data center transformation projects along with the speedy development of IT infrastructure in the region. Considering the steady improvement observed over major countries worldwide during the past few years, purchaser confidence in installing integrated systems is likely to demonstrate significant demand.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2013, the global integrated systems market is extremely fused with key players reporting for a significant market share. The major market players are Hewlett and Packard (HP), IBM, Oracle Corporation, VCE, and Cisco Systems. Companies frequently offer maintenance services for the device distributed in the customer’s area. Integrated system suppliers are associating with both virtualization and cloud-based storage providers to increase the installation of the converged infrastructure in the organization.

The global integrated systems market is segmented as follows –

By Product

Integrated Platform/Workload Systems

Integrated Infrastructure Systems

By Service

Integration & Installation

Consulting

Maintenance & Support

By End-user

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

