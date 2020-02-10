Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market – Top players are Tianjin Century Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

The integrated gate-commutated thyristor (IGCT) is one type of power electro mechanical device, which is used for switching electric current in different industrial equipment applications. Integrated gate-commutated thyristor (IGCT) allows a robust series connection between high power turn-off devices which is used for high power applications. Across the globe, rising investment in different high power application is anticipated to trigger the demand for the integrated gate-commutated thyristors (IGCT) market in coming years. In addition, the rapid expansion of different power electronics application into the new fields of energy management, renewable energy sources and cogeneration among others is also driving semiconductor requirements towards higher voltage, higher efficiency and higher frequency while increasing demands for lower costs and reliability. This in turn is also anticipated to increase the demand for the integrated gate-commutated thyristors (IGCT) market. The global integrated gate-commutated thyristors (IGCT) market is anticipated to witness a steady growth during the projection period from 2018 to 2026.

The integrated gate-commutated thyristors (IGCT) market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end use industry and region. Based on product type, the market for integrated gate-commutated thyristors (IGCT) has been bifurcated into asymmetric, reverse blocking IGCT and reverse conducting IGCT. Reverse blocking IGCT has been optimized and designed for DC solid state circuit breaker (SSCB) applications. Development of a solid state circuit breaker (SSCB) based military hybrid electric vehicles power system in coming years is also anticipated to boost the demand for the integrated gate-commutated thyristors (IGCT) market during the forecast period. In coming years, reverse conducting IGCT segment is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR rate during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the integrated gate-commutated thyristors (IGCT) market has been segregated into medium voltage drives, marine drives, wind power converters, dynamic voltage restorers, battery energy storage systems, traction power compensators, solid state breakers and DC traction line boosters among others. In 2017, solid state breakers and traction power compensators segment hold the major share in the global integrated gate-commutated thyristors (IGCT) market. Based on end use industry, the integrated gate-commutated thyristors (IGCT) market has been segmented into power transmission and distribution, industrial, military and defense among others. Moreover, low conduction loss as compared to GTO and IGBT and better performance capability at higher temperature range is also expected to drive the demand of the market in coming years. On the flip side, complex designing structure and manufacturing process is hindering the growth of the product market. Electromagnetic relays and fuses are required to protect the next generation power systems, which is also adds value to drive the demand for the integrated gate-commutated thyristors (IGCT) market.

Geographically, global integrated gate-commutated thyristors (IGCT) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East and Africa and Latin America. The growth in demand for power electronics market is majorly driven by North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the most auspicious market in the coming years. In addition, cumulative emphasis on research and development happenings by government initiative in aerospace and defense is also acting as a key factor in the growth for Europe market. Across the globe most promising and developing countries in Asia Pacific to dominate the second market share within next forecast period. Asia pacific region is expected to be the fasted growing market for this product due to rapid industrialization and increasing demand of high power solid state circuit breaker (SSCB) based products.

Global integrated gate-commutated thyristors (IGCT) market is majorly driven by key players in the market. Some of the key players are ABB Ltd. (Sweden), Tianjin Century Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), General Electric Co. (The U.S.) and Amepower, Inc. (The U.S.), among others.

