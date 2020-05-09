Integrated Bridge System Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Integrated bridge system Market: Introduction

Integrated bridge system is a type of a navigational management system that collects information by connecting to other systems and sub-systems. Integrated bridge system is also defined as the combination of system that interconnects and allow a centralized monitoring of various navigational tools.

The major advantage of integrated bridge system is that it offers sound performance and reliable navigation in extreme weather conditions. In addition to that, integrated bridge system collect data from all on-board systems and sub-systems and navigation sensors. The development in integrated bridge system by integrating open design architecture and combinational of navigational equipment helps in providing an efficient bridge design. The benefits of implementing integrated bridge system improves safety, convenience, efficiency, and flexibility of monitoring at real-time. The ship owners or operators are installing integrated bridge system and it is to enhance the situational awareness and to streamline the navigational operations with complications. Integrated bridge system also support the operators to allow maximum time for data monitoring and decision-making.

Integrated Bridge System Market: Market Dynamics

The growth in adoption of wireless sensors in ship, yachts, vessels, containers, and cruise ships will support the growth of integrated bridge system market. The cost reduction of wireless sensors owing to huge competition between manufacturers drives the integrated bridge system market. Currently, the ship owners are shifting from traditional bridge systems to integrated bridge system due to easy upgrade facilities. In addition to that, integrated bridge system is providing major advantages to the navigators, ship owners and ship builders. The investment by the manufacturers of integrated bridge system for advancements in creation of new concept, smart route planning, and custom integration with other systems are droving the integrated bridge system market growth.

Installing integrated bridge system in the ships will increase the shipboard efficiency and safety and it will be the ultimate driving solutions for the end users. The availability of experienced personnel is a key challenge for the growth of integrated bridge system market. Currently, key solution providers are taking initiative by offering training courses and it will drive the integrated bridge system market from the employee shortage. High cost of integrated bridge system will pose a negative impact from the Asian and Latin American ship owners’ operators. The advancement in military based integrated bridge system for coastal protection, search and rescue operations, and military tasks on volatile threats posed by pirates, and terrorists are driving the global integrated bridge system market.

Integrated Bridge System Market: Market segmentation

The global integrated bridge system market can be segmented into end use operation and application.

On the basis of end use operation, the global integrated bridge system market is segmented into:

Commercial

Naval (Government)

On the basis of application, the global integrated bridge system market is segmented into:

Vessels

Megayachts

Tankers

Container ships

Cruise ships

Naval surface ships

Integrated Bridge System Market: Regional Outlook

The ship operators in Europe and North America are the leading end users of integrated bridge system over other regions. The growth of ship transport and growing import and export operations will drive revenue for the operators and it will support the installation of integrated bridge system. During the forecast period, it is expected that integrated bridge system manufacturers will look to acquires contracts based on integrated bridge system installation and it will drive the global integrated bridge system market. The equipment’s such as advanced position prediction, voyage data recorder, and automatic identification system are getting integrated with integrated bridge system as per IMO regulations.

The major driving factor for the growth of integrated bridge system market is in Asian market and it is due to the fact that most of the ship builders are gaining contacts to build ships with necessary features. In Asia, the key market places for the growth of integrated management system market are China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong. In the forecast period, the integrated bridge system providers will be concentrating on countries such as India and Indonesia as the growth in sea transport in these will drive the integrated bridge system market.

Integrated Bridge System Market: Key Market Participants

