INSURANCE SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, TYPE, APPLICATIONS, FORECAST TO 2023

Insurance software is designed to help insurance carriers, agencies or brokerages manage their day-to-day operations. On the administrative side, these systems can help you keep track of policy and claims information, manage your teams and more. There’s a client side to this software as well, which allows your customers to log in and do things such as check their policy information, fill out forms and make online payments.

Combining business process management (BPM) and customer relationship management (CRM) functionality, insurance software can act as the digital hub to facilitate all of company’s primary insurance processes. Insurance software deployments are either on-premise (where the software is maintained on company servers) or cloud-based (where the software is maintained on vendor servers and accessed by companies via the internet). There are benefits to each option—on-premise software is more customizable to your needs, while cloud-based software requires fewer IT resources.

Segmentation by product type:

On-premises

SaaS-based

Segmentation by application:

Commercial P&C insurance

Personal P&C insurance

Health and medical insurance

Life and accident insurance

Insurance administration and risk consulting

Annuities

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Microsoft

Oracle

Salesforce

SAP

Acturis

Automated Workflow

Buckhill

Computer Professionals

Computer Sciences Corporation

Dell

Ebix

EIS Group

Guidewire Software

Hyland Software

Insly

Insurity

Lexmark

MedinyX

Pegasystems

Sapiens

SAS

Solartis

Transactor

Vertafore

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

