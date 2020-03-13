Insurance Industry in Brunei Market Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022

GlobalData’s “Strategic Market Intelligence: Insurance Industry in Brunei – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Bruneian insurance industry, and a comparison of the Bruneian insurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, penetration, loss ratio and density during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

Get More Information about this report [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2873996

The report also gives a comprehensive overview of the Bruneian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country.

Scope

– Key insights and dynamics of the Bruneian insurance industry.

– A comprehensive overview of the Bruneian economy, government initiatives, country risk, and investment opportunities.

– Bruneian insurance industry’s market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business with market shares.

– Details of the competitive landscape.

– Historical values for the Bruneian insurance industry for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– Detailed analysis of the key categories in the Bruneian insurance industry, and market forecasts to 2022.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Bruneian insurance industry, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Bruneian insurance industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the insurance industry.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Companies Mentioned:

AIA Company Limited

The Great Eastern Life Assurance Company Limited

Audley Insurance Company Sdn Bhd

Standard Insurance Sdn Bhd

National Insurance Company Berhad

Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore Ltd

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2873996

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.