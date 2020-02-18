Insulin Resistance Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2024

Insulin Resistance Market: Overview

Diabetes has become a major concern across the globe owing to its increasing prevalence. Statistics published by World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that over 350 million individuals suffer from diabetes globally. The data also details that more that 80% cases are recorded in low and middle income countries, majority of which are from Asia Pacific, the Middle East and African countries. India accounts for maximum cases of diabetes with more than 30 million cases registered in year 2000. According to Medscape, a healthcare website, in the United States, the prevalence of insulin resistance is over 3%.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/insulin-resistance-market.html

Insulin resistance is a complication in which body develops resistance to insulin due to its over production. As the sensitivity towards insulin decreases, body produces excess insulin for better absorption of glucose. This conditions leads to development of type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. Prediabetes is a condition in which blood glucose level is higher than the normal level, but not enough for proper diagnosis of diabetes. Although exact cause of insulin resistance is not known, scientists and doctor believe that excess and sedentary lifestyle are main causes for development of the disorder. Major symptoms of insulin resistance are lethargy, hunger, high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, and kidney damage. Insulin resistance diagnosis is difficult and involves combination of tests. Usually hyperinsulinemic euglycemic clamp test is used to measures the amount of glucose which is necessary to compensate for increased insulin level without causing hypoglycemia. Other tests include glucose tolerance test and fasting insulin level.

Insulin Resistance Market: Drivers and Restraints

Few drugs approved by FDA are available in the market for treatment of insulin resistance. Humulin by Lilly LLC, and Novolin and Velosulin by Novo Nordisk, are the major brands in the market. Various off label drugs are also prescribed to suppress the symptoms of insulin resistance. Inadequate clinical information on insulin resistance has restricted the scope of drug development. Although scientists are trying to gain insight for exact cause of insulin resistance, development of drugs may take more time owing to lengthy clinical trials.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15656

Diabetes and the consequent insulin resistance being a major concern in most of the countries, government initiatives to motivate research in diabetes is expected to give rise to more research projects for diabetes and insulin resistance. Aging population and increasing obesity prevalence in developing countries is expected to give rise to patients suffering from insulin resistance. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 35% of the U.S. population is obese. In another data published by OECD, more than 50% of the European Union population is overweight or obese. Obesity prevalence rates are on the rise in China, India and Brazil, making more and more population suitable to insulin resistance.

China is now the second obese country in the world followed by India. Adoption of sedentary life style due to and reduced physical activities are adding to worries. Various educational institutes are taking serious steps to curb child obesity by increasing physical activities in schools. These factors are expected to increase the prevalence of increase prevalence of insulin resistance in India, China and other countries. Developing healthcare sector, increasing per capita income and increasing awareness about medical treatments will drive the market in these countries. Reimbursement and other government policies governing pricing will also play a major role in determining the future of the market.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=15656

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/