Insulin Delivery Devices Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Segmentation by Product, End User and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The insulin delivery devices market is expected to be around 19 billion by 2025. The market will show tremendous growth due to increase in the number of diabetes patients owing to unhealthy lifestyle, increasing awareness about diabetic care, and technologically advanced insulin delivery devices. In addition to this, favorable reimbursement policies are set to further stimulate the market growth. However, high cost of the devices, hazards and risks associated with the drug delivery devices, and the complications associated when it comes to the delivery of insulin can hamper the market growth.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Insulin pens accounted for the largest share of the insulin delivery devices market in 2016, due to rising number of diabetes patients, increasing adoption of insulin pens due to user-friendly design, and favorable reimbursement policies. Insulin pumps segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of Type 1 diabetes and technological advancements in insulin pumps. Growing focus of manufacturers on developing innovative and technologically advanced products is further contributing to the rising demand for these pumps.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Homecare segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2016 and is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing diabetic population and increased adoption of insulin delivery devices by patients. Thus, ease of use and availability and accessibility of insulin delivery devices has made users to opt for insulin self-administration techniques.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America dominated the global market in 2016, due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes owing to sedentary lifestyle in this region, high adoption of technologically advanced insulin delivery devices, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, due to presence of a large population base suffering with diabetes, rising awareness amongst individuals, growing adoption of insulin pens because of improving healthcare expenditure and disposable income of people.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global insulin delivery devices market are Becton Dickinson and Company, Abbott, Novo Nordisk Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, Medtronic, Sanofi, and Roche Holding AG. These companies are highly focused on the development of technologically advanced insulin delivery devices to sustain in this competitive market.

Market Opportunities

There is enormous opportunity for new and varied technologies for delivering better care across diabetes care continuum. Major players are committed for developing cluster of technologies at affordable rate that will deliver better outcomes to patients. Manufacturers are focusing on mergers and partnership for developing new devices such as drug-device combination that will enhance diabetics care management and complications associated with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Injectors

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

