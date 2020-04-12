Insulated Food Container Market: Increasing Disposable Income Anticipated To Support Growth Of The Market

Food containers are common products used to preserve and store food. Despite the numerous food containers available in the market, there are limited options of food containers with reheat function. An insulated food container is an insulating storage for food that is able to keep food hot and fresh. Insulated food containers are common among people of all ages and are regularly used to pack lunch from home. Insulated food containers are used to keep the stored food in hot/cold condition for a longer duration.

Usually, from preparation of food to actual consumption, the time taken is around five to six hours. Food containers are available in different materials and colors, and in a variety of sizes such as rectangular, square, and round. Demand from sophisticated consumers for convenient packaging is increasing rapidly as it is easy to store, carry, and allows ready consumption of food. Therefore, it is crucial for food container manufacturers to meet the changing consumer preferences. Convenience offered by food containers in packaging, carrying, as well as during consumption has helped manufacturers to increase their market share.

The global insulated food container market is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace in the next few years. The growing awareness of the benefits of eating healthy food and increasing working population around the world are key factors that are expected to drive the insulated food containers market during the forecast period. Increasing health issues and hectic work schedules are compelling people to opt for insulated food containers. Additionally, changing lifestyles, changing consumer consumption patterns, and increasing disposable income are other factors anticipated to support growth of the insulated food container market during the forecast period.

Moreover, growing online sale of insulated food containers is one of the major factors projected to have a positive impact on the market’s growth. One of the factors that is likely to hamper the growth of the insulated food container market is its high cost. Furthermore, increased competition from alternative forms of packaging such as paperboard cartons and flexible packaging may also hinder market growth. These alternatives to insulated food containers are gaining popularity rapidly among distributors and retailers due their low cost. However, the use of advanced technologies to manufacture insulated food containers enhances the growth potential of the market. Usage of recycle insulated food containers is encouraged due to less impact on the environment.

The global insulated food container market can be segmented based on thermos capacity, number of food storage containers, distribution channel, and region. In terms of thermos capacity, the insulated food container market can be bifurcated into under 11 Ounces, 11 to 15 Ounces, 16 to 23 Ounces, 24 to 34 Ounces, and 35 Ounces & above. Based on number of food storage containers, the global insulated food container market can be segregated into one, two to four, five to seven, and eight and above.

In terms of distribution channel, the insulated food container market can be divided into online and offline. Offline market can be further segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores and convenience stores. Based on region, the insulated food container market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the key operating players in the insulated food container market are Tokyo Plast International Ltd. Carlisle Food Service Products, Valor Industries, SKI Plastoware Private Limited, Thermos L.L.C., Newell Brands, Nayasa, Bentgo, Zojirushi America Corporation, Kate Spade, Evans Manufacturing, Easy Togo, Stanley, Ozeri Asia, Kuuk, Cello World, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd, and MIRA Brands.