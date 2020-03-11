Instrument Transformer Market Revenue Status and Outlook by 2025

Global Instrument Transformer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Instrument Transformer Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The Instrument Transformer market was valued at 3690 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5570 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Instrument Transformer.

Get Sample PDF of this report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1039158

An instrument transformer is used to obtain measurements of voltage or current levels or both in different high-voltage/high-current systems such as in transmission or distribution lines or industries. An instrument transformer convert current or voltage from a high level to a very low level before passing it to measuring instruments, effectively isolating the measurement devices from the high voltage or current on the line.

As for the global instrument transformer industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top three manufacturers, Siemens, ABB and GE, which closes to 50 per cent totally. The Germany giant Siemens, which has 21.63% market share in 2017, is the leader in the instrument transformer industry. The manufacturers following Siemens are ABB and GE, which respectively has 12.80% and 14.93% market share globally. The DYH is the leader of China instrument transformer industry. It sells a total of 185.77 million dollar instrument transformer products in the year of 2017.

The global consumption of instrument transformer products rises up from 3.01 million units in 2013 to 4.03 million units in 2017, with an average annual growth rate of 7.59%. At the same time, the revenue of world instrument transformer sales market has a leap from 2941.86 million dollar to 3688.81 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the instrument transformer products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Siemens

ABB

GE

Arteche

Pfiffner

Emek

Indian Transformers

Koncar

DYH

Dalian Beifang

China XD Group

Jiangsu Sieyuan

Shenyang Instrument Transformer

Hengyang Nanfang

Zhejiang Horizon

Market size by Product – Current Transformer Voltage Transformer Others

Market size by End User/Applications – Electrical Power and Distribution Metallurgy & Petrochemical Construction Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Instrument Transformer capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Instrument Transformer manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Continue Reading the Full Report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1039158/instrument-transformer-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Instrument Transformer Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Instrument Transformer Production

2.2 Instrument Transformer Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Instrument Transformer Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Instrument Transformer Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Instrument Transformer Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Instrument Transformer Production by Regions

4.1 Global Instrument Transformer Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Instrument Transformer Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Instrument Transformer Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Instrument Transformer Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Instrument Transformer Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Instrument Transformer Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Instrument Transformer Revenue by Type

6.3 Instrument Transformer Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Instrument Transformer Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Instrument Transformer

8.1.4 Instrument Transformer Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Instrument Transformer Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Instrument Transformer Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Instrument Transformer Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Instrument Transformer Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Instrument Transformer Upstream Market

11.2 Instrument Transformer Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Instrument Transformer Distributors

11.5 Instrument Transformer Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Instrument Transformer are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us:

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to help our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Information:

Gasper James,

Decision Market Reports,

304 S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

Call: 1-800-526-8630 (Toll Free)

Email: [email protected]